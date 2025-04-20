Romano confirms Liverpool decision over summer transfer with player ‘open to new chapter’

Liverpool have decided that they will attempt to offload Darwin Nunez in the summer with the player “also open to a new chapter”, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have had a brilliant season in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s men currently 13 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal heading into the final six fixtures.

Leaders Liverpool could even wrap up the Premier League title on Sunday if they beat Leicester City and the Gunners lose to Ipswich Town.

And the Reds will look to double down on their unexpected success under Slot in his first season in charge by providing him with the tools to repeat the job next term.

Liverpool have already renewed the contracts of key players Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, while it looks like Trent Alexander-Arnold will be joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

Other players may also leave in the summer as Slot looks to put his own stamp on the squad, which was largely left by predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Nunez, who has fallen out of favour this season under Slot, has been linked with a summer transfer and Romano has confirmed that the ‘plan’ is for the Uruguay international to leave Anfield.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: ‘The plan is clear since February and it hasn’t changed: Darwin Nunez, expected to leave Liverpool in the summer. After offer turned down by the club in January from Al Nassr, all options will be considered in the upcoming months. Darwin, also open to new chapter.’

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Bournemouth duo Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez and Romano has revealed that they have one advantage over Real Madrid in the race for the former.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Liverpool tipped to make shock move for Man City star who ‘plans the ultimate betrayal’

👉 Ranked: The 10 best Premier League centre backs of all-time as Van Dijk extends Liverpool stay

👉 Timber, Gravenberch… Foden? Premier League players ‘like a new signing’ in 2024/25

Romano added in a video report for the Daily Briefing: “Bournemouth players are so often the most discussed names on the market – in recent days we’ve heard a lot about what the future could hold for them this summer.

“For sure the most interesting case will be the one of Dean Huijsen – as revealed more than two months ago, he has a release clause of £50m, and he’s going to leave Bournemouth in the summer.

“There is interest from Real Madrid – yes. There have been many rumours from Spain, but at the moment Real Madrid have still not decided whether they want to invest in a centre-back or not.

“That’s why, at the moment, Dean Huijsen is leaning towards a move internally, in the Premier League.

“He’s expected to continue in the Premier League, but at a different club. There is interest from several clubs…

“Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle – these four are surely in the race. Bayern have also been calling for weeks and weeks, but another Premier League club looks like being the most realistic destination.”