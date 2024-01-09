Liverpool: Romano delivers Mbappe verdict amid ‘rejection’ with Reds discussing ‘signing of the year’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Paris-Saint Germain standout Kylian Mbappe amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Mbappe‘s PSG future is in doubt at the moment as his current contract is due to expire in the summer.

The France international has been heavily linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool of late and conflicting reports have emerged about his future in recent days.

Reports from French media suggesting Mbappe has an agreement with Real Madrid have since been refuted, while Spanish outlet Nacional have claimed he has ‘rejected’ the La Liga giants with Liverpool discussing the ‘signing of the year’.

Mbappe has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Liverpool sensation Mo Salah, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League over the past few months.

Romano is of the understanding that Mbappe has “not decided his future” and the “timing will be up to” the PSG attacker.

“As always, we’re seeing a lot of different stories on Kylian Mbappe. He’s a fantastic player, and out of contract in the summer, so it’s normal to see speculation, which is now coming from a number of different media outlets and in different countries,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Within a short space of time there have been claims about Mbappe rejecting an approach from Real Madrid, and then a report that he’s on the verge of agreeing a move to Real Madrid for the summer.

“So, what’s really going on? First of all I think it’s important to respect the statement from the player’s camp, their message is very clear: Mbappe has not decided his future, has no agreement with anyone, and no official message or rumour in the media can influence the timing of the decision. Nothing has been decided, and the timing will be up to Mbappe.”

Romano has also lifted the lid on Mbappe’s “pact” with PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“Obviously it’s important to say that this is a public statement, and behind the scenes, many things are happening. Real Madrid are working on the Mbappe deal, and the player can sign a deal with a foreign club for next season,” Romano added.

“Still, it’s important to say that Mbappe himself has said to the French media that he has a pact with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to protect all parties in this story. This relates to the €70-80m loyalty bonus that he will not receive if he decides to sign for Real Madrid.

“However, my understanding is also that part of the pact is that Mbappe will tell Nasser Al-Khelaifi before anyone else when he decides his future.

“Mbappe will inform the PSG president, whether it’s to go to Real Madrid or anywhere else, or sign a new deal. According to my information, Mbappe has not communicated anything to the club or the president so far, it can happen in the next days or weeks, but before saying he’s 100% staying or going, we have to wait for him to inform PSG.

“Real Madrid will keep working on this behind the scenes, while Mbappe will continue conversations between his lawyers, his mother and all the people involved, to decide his future. Real Madrid obviously want Mbappe and will keep pushing, but he has a good relationship with PSG, and they will be the first ones to know.”