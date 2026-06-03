Andoni Iraola could bring in Yan Diomande as his first signing at Anfield.

Liverpool could sign Yan Diomande next week as the RB Leipzig winger wants to sort his future before the World Cup, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are looking to get back on track next season after a poor campaign under Arne Slot, which saw him sacked after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Widespread reports from David Ornstein, Romano and other journalists have revealed that Andoni Iraola is set to become the new head coach at Liverpool.

Liverpool are looking to sign at least one new winger in the summer transfer market and now there is a chance Diomande will become Iraola’s first signing at Anfield.

On Tuesday, French journalist Santi Aouna confirmed that Diomande has given his approval for a move to Liverpool in the summer.

Aouna wrote on X: ‘Yan Diomande has given his green light to join PSG & Liverpool.

READ: Andoni Iraola suffers first Liverpool transfer blow as Real Madrid ‘deal closed’ for €20m serial winner

‘Several meetings have already taken place between PSG / Leipzig and his agents.’

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs claimed over the weekend that Liverpool and PSG remain the “frontrunners” for Diomande’s signature, while the Reds want him “predominantly as a right-sided player”.

Jacobs said on the Born N’ Red podcast: “Yan Diomande is tempted by either Liverpool or PSG. But we need to keep a small eye on Bayern as well, because Bayern’s focus was Anthony Gordon – and Gordon has gone to Barcelona. So, Bayern are still looking to add somebody.

“The difference, like with Man United, is that Bayern are saying to Diomande: ‘come in on the left side’, whereas Liverpool and PSG view Diomande predominantly as a right-sided player. At this point of his career the player significantly prefers to play on the right side. So, Liverpool and PSG appear to be the frontrunners.”

First Liverpool signing due next week?

And now Romano has revealed that Liverpool could secure Iraola’s first signing next week as Diomande is looking to wrap up a move away from RB Leipzig by the start of the World Cup, which begins on June 11.

READ: Liverpool told five managers to appoint before Iraola for one reason – ‘can we get Guardiola?’

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many of you asking what’s happening with Yan Diomande, is he going to Liverpool or not? Look, Liverpool are in negotiations with Yan Diomande’s camp, so Liverpool are on it for sure.

“Paris Saint-Germain are on it as well, they are speaking with the player’s camp, they have genuine interest in Yan Diomande, so the battle is on.”

Romano added: “Liverpool are in negotiations. They are on it, for sure. PSG are also speaking with the player’s camp. The battle is on. Diomande is very high on the list of Liverpool and PSG.

“I can tell you the preference on the player side is to do the deal fast before the start of the World Cup so Diomande can go to the World Cup without thinking. They will try to accelerate the deal before the World Cup. It will depend on Leipzig. It is never easy to negotiate with them but Liverpool and PSG are both working on it.”

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