According to reports, Liverpool target Alexander Isak could end up leaving Newcastle United for ‘less than’ £86m on one condition.

Isak has attracted interest from several elite clubs in recent weeks as he cemented himself as one of the best strikers in the world in 2024/25, scoring 27 goals in 42 Newcastle appearances.

The Newcastle star is under contract until 2028, so the Magpies can demand a huge fee for their prized asset. They are also not under pressure to sell as they are less at risk of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules than in last summer’s window

Still, Liverpool are in the market for a striker to replace Darwin Nunez and have reportedly made Isak their dream target.

The Reds recently made a cheeky approach to Newcastle for Isak and have Hugo Ekitike lined up as an alternative.

On Friday night, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Liverpool’s move for Isak and Ekitike.

“For Isak, the position from Liverpool has always been clear. Liverpool told Newcastle he is worth £120m but the door was closed. They want to keep the player,” Romano said.

“He’s still the dream target for Liverpool and they’re still open to the move. There’s no big movements on that story.

“Liverpool remain in contact with Eintracht Frankfurt and the agents of Ekitike. They made one proposal but it was rejected. Newcastle are no longer in the conversation.

“Eintracht want more than Liverpool’s first bid, which was close to €80m. The Reds are still talking to the agents and Eintracht to make a new offer.

“There’s still no second bid on the table but there’s an agreement ready between Ekitike and Liverpool. It’s not fully ready yet but he’s told Eintracht that he wants to go to Liverpool.”

There was a surprise update on Friday as a report claimed Isak has given the ‘green light’ for a move to the Saudi Pro League.

It remains to be seen whether this potential move will develop in the coming days, but a report in Spain claims he is also ‘in the running for Barcelona’ to replace Robert Lewandowski.

The report claims Isak could end up leaving Newcastle for ‘less than’ 100 million euros (£86m) on one condition.