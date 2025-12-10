Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool are “very clear” about head coach Arne Slot’s position at the club, while there is “zero indication” of one appointment.

Slot has been under immense pressure in the first few months of this season, with Liverpool slumping into a crisis after clinching their 20th Premier League title last term.

Liverpool went on a dire run of losing nine games in 12 across all competitions as they exited the Premier League title race, slipped in the Champions League group phase and were eliminated from the Carabao Cup.

The Dutch head coach certainly deserves a portion of the blame, but FSG and Liverpool’s underperforming players have also contributed to their issues.

Slot has also had the Mohamed Salah situation to deal with, but Liverpool’s form has picked up over the past week or so. They are unbeaten in four matches and earned a much-needed 1-0 victory against Inter Milan without the forward on Tuesday night.

The Liverpool boss remains one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, but Romano has explained why FSG are “very clear” regarding his position at the club.

“What is very clear is that Liverpool are showing full support to Slot,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ: No Salah, no problem as Liverpool seal VAR-addled win without their fallen star



“Despite Salah being a legend of the club and a player who only recently signed a new contract until 2027, the club have backed their manager.

“They made this decision together with Slot. They have given him power and support in a difficult moment for the team.

“Despite poor results, Liverpool are standing with their manager. Of course, the results must change as soon as possible.

“There have also been rumours about possible candidates if Liverpool were to part ways with Slot.

“But regarding Jurgen Klopp, I am not aware of any contact with Liverpool. There are no talks about a return. Klopp is said to be happy and focused on his project with Red Bull.

“So right now, there is zero indication of Liverpool contacting Klopp.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Hurting’ Salah makes Liverpool U-turn ahead of ‘really important’ meeting today

👉 Are Liverpool trying to force out Salah to save money on his giant wages?

👉 Fabregas plays like Slot 2.0 and Liverpool should avoid like the plague



Romano has also revealed that Salah has a chance of featuring against Brighton at the weekend.

“Liverpool will reassess everything after the Inter game ahead of Brighton,” Romano added.

“Salah had already hinted on Saturday night that he had invited his family to the Brighton match at Anfield because he wanted to say goodbye before leaving for AFCON. He was keeping the door open.

“At the moment, Liverpool have received no proposal from Salah, from his agent, or from any club regarding a possible January exit. He was suggesting it could be a possibility, but no negotiations are taking place.

“Saudi clubs remain attentive, and there is also interest from MLS.

“The next days will be crucial, especially regarding the Brighton game.”