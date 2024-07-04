Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Anthony Gordon to Liverpool after Newcastle United reportedly made a ‘jaw-dropping’ demand.

Gordon has massively surpassed expectations following his £45m move from Everton to Newcastle United.

The England international won Newcastle’s in-house Player of the Year award at the end of the 2023/24 season as he grabbed eleven goals and ten assists in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is currently focused on Euro 2024 as the Clamour grows for him to start ahead of Manchester City star Phil Foden.

Gordon to Liverpool?

But Gordon is being heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle as they look to balance the books as they are at risk of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Liverpool have emerged as his most likely destination as it appears as if he’s being lined up to compete with or replace Colombia international Luis Diaz.

A report from Football Insider claims Liverpool remains ‘in talks’ with Newcastle over signing Gordon and they have been sent a ‘jaw-dropping’ demand.

The report adds: ‘Newcastle United have told Liverpool they want a jaw-dropping total package of £100million for Anthony Gordon this summer, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The Merseyside giants have a concrete interest in signing the England international, 23, and talks have taken placed between the Premier League rivals.

‘Newcastle initially requested Jarell Quansah to be part of any potential deal involving Gordon, but Liverpool have rejected that idea. However, the north-east giants would be willing to accept a straight-cash deal although they are holding out for a huge profit on their £45million signing from Everton in January 2023.

‘Newcastle have let it be known they want an initial £75-80m for Gordon, with performance-related add-ons taking the deal up to £100m. Nevertheless, Liverpool might opt to return with a part-exchange offer.’

Fabrizio Romano meanwhile has revealed the ‘truth about a Liverpool-Gordon swap deal’ amid reports suggesting the Premier League giants are interested in another England star.

“It’s been a quiet summer for Liverpool so far, but we know there was recently interest in Anthony Gordon, and there has been some speculation about a failed attempt at agreeing a swap deal with Newcastle,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Some outlets have reported that Joe Gomez was one of the names being offered by Liverpool to Newcastle, but I can’t confirm this. Newcastle and Liverpool had a contact for Gordon, as reported a few days ago, but a swap deal was never something close or concrete, so I don’t have this information I’m afraid.

“In terms of names coming in for the defence, Marc Guehi has been linked with Liverpool (as well as other clubs) several times and he’s impressing with England at the Euros.

“There is interest from many clubs, but nothing close or concrete yet as he wants to focus on the tournament now and not be distracted. For sure Guehi remains an interesting name for this summer with two years left on his contract at Crystal Palace.”