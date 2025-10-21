Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a new update on Marc Guehi’s situation at Crystal Palace as Liverpool ‘remain attentive’ to his situation.

Guehi has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League as he’s shone for Crystal Palace and England in recent years.

The 25-year-old entered the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace in the summer and looked likely to join Premier League giants Liverpool.

The Reds struck an agreement to sign Guehi for around £35m on deadline day, though a deal fell through as Palace failed to land a suitable replacement.

This leaves Guehi as one of the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent in 2026, with Liverpool facing competition from sides in Europe ahead of next year.

Last week, Palace head coach Oliver Glasner confirmed that Guehi will leave the London club next year.

“I think Marc has already told us that he doesn’t sign a new contract, so he will leave next year,” Glasner revealed on Friday.

READ: Actually, winners Manchester United had a better summer transfer window than losers Liverpool



“The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, ‘no, I want to make something different’. And that’s normal.

“And for us, it’s how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that’s all about how we are talking together.”

Subsequently, Romano has revealed that Guehi is yet to decide on his future, but the ‘most likely outcome’ is that he leaves Palace on a free transfer.

Romano has also revealed that Liverpool ‘remain attentive and keen on the England international’, but other sides have also ‘called’.

A report in Spain claims Real Madrid are ‘preparing an offer’ worth 30-35 million euros (up to £30m) to sign Guehi in January, but Romano says there are ‘no discussions or negotiations taking place now’.

‘A free transfer is seen as the most likely outcome for Guehi, after that Liverpool deal collapsed on Deadline Day during the summer window despite medical tests being done and all agreements being ready between all parties involved,’ Romano wrote for GiveMeSport.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 One Liverpool player must make way for Wirtz and it’s not Gakpo…

👉 Salah, Van Dijk lead 10 Liverpool players experiencing worrying slumps this season

👉 Two Arne Slot actions ‘speak volumes’ as sack question asked



‘Sources guarantee that the reigning Premier League champions remain attentive and keen on the England international, with him still being on the shortlist for 2026, but nothing has been pre-agreed after the Deadline Day saga and nothing is signed or guaranteed at this stage.

‘This is why Liverpool must be included in the list of clubs looking at Guehi, but the battle will involve several clubs. Will there be more from the Premier League? It is possible, for sure.

‘But top Spanish clubs, Bayern Munich and Italian sides have also called to be informed about the situation.

‘There are no discussions or negotiations taking place now, just initial calls to be well-informed on the situation for one of the best defenders in Europe who’s available on a free transfer.’