Liverpool: Romano drops huge Camara, Scott to Anfield updates as FSG eye big 2027 signing

Liverpool are interested in both Alex Scott and Lamine Camara as they eye a midfield signing in 2027, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds allowed Curtis Jones to leave Anfield in the summer transfer window in a £30m move to Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Liverpool decided not to bring in a replacement in the same window but are looking to add another face in midfield over the next couple of transfer windows.

Bournemouth’s Scott and Monaco’s Camara, who have also been linked to Chelsea, are two of the names at the top of Liverpool’s list ahead of the winter market.

It had seemed unlikely that Scott would be allowed to leave in the near future but the Cherries could now consider huge bids, rumoured to be in excess of £100m, for the England international.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “A January move for the Bournemouth midfielder is possible, as I told you, especially if a big proposal arrives.

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“Let me clarify one thing. Bournemouth are not putting Alex Scott on the market. It is not that Bournemouth are saying they want to sell Alex Scott. Obviously, he is a fantastic player and an England international. So, they are now opening the door, which is different. In the summer, the door was closed. Now, the door is open.

“Chelsea are there, for sure. Chelsea are very interested in the player. Chelsea have had several contacts with his agents. Chelsea considered Alex Scott their top target in midfield over the summer, and it was not possible to proceed, but Chelsea loved the player. So, Chelsea are still there.

“Then there is Liverpool. Liverpool made calls at the end of June and the beginning of July. They never submitted a bid, unlike Chelsea. Chelsea made a bid and were there for Alex Scott, but Bournemouth rejected it.

“So, let’s see what is going to happen next. I wanted to clarify one thing, guys. Chelsea are definitely there for Alex Scott. Again, regarding Liverpool, it was about calls, but as far as Liverpool are concerned, let’s see what is going to happen with Alex Scott.”

‘Midfield is an area Liverpool want to address in 2027’ – Romano

On Camara, who missed out on a deadline-day move to Chelsea, Romano added: “Many of you have been asking me about Lamine Camara. Guys, he was this close to joining Chelsea. It was a ‘Here We Go’ on Deadline Day, but then the deal collapsed because of the domino effect involving Monaco.

“Chelsea were furious. The situation became very tense. Since that moment, Chelsea have disappeared from the Lamine Camara story. Chelsea were no longer in talks over Lamine Camara because they believed Monaco’s behaviour was completely inappropriate.

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“So, Liverpool are following Lamine Camara. They have been tracking him for a long time. There have been some calls regarding Alex Scott, and Liverpool have also been tracking Lamine Camara.

“What I can tell you is that Liverpool are planning to do something important in midfield in 2027, adding very good players to that area. So, these are not just backup players. They want players who can be starters or future starters at Liverpool.

“Midfield is an area Liverpool have started considering, not just because of the calls regarding Alex Scott, with Chelsea also interested, and not just because of their appreciation of Lamine Camara. It is also a general consideration. Even in the conversations they are having with the coach, Andoni Iraola, midfield is an area Liverpool want to address in 2027.

“Then, it is a question of whether that happens in January or in the summer. It depends on the opportunity. We know Liverpool’s style. Even now, with the new directors, it is not about going out and buying players simply for the sake of buying them or filling a position. Liverpool like to enter the market only when the right opportunity is there, and that will remain the main strategy at Liverpool.

“So, if the right opportunity arises in January, Liverpool will be ready to try. Otherwise, it will be in the summer, but midfield will 100% be an area of focus for Liverpool in 2027.”

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