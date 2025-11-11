Romano receives ‘information’ over Slot sack as Liverpool intention becomes ‘very clear’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has received information over Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool with the situation “100% under control”.

The Reds lost 3-0 to Manchester City on Sunday as the result saw them drop eight points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal after 11 matches.

Liverpool have already lost five of their first 11 games in the Premier League this season after losing just four times in the whole of last term.

Slot’s side are now eighth in the Premier League, although they are only four points behind second-placed Man City in a crowded top half of the table.

Despite losing five of their last six Premier League matches, Romano insists that Liverpool have no intention of sacking Slot anytime soon.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It has been a complicated start to the season for Liverpool, but what we can say is that the information arrives very clear.

“Liverpool keep backing the manager, Arne Slot, Liverpool keep supporting the coach, Liverpool keep believing Arne Slot is the right man for this job, is the right man to fix this situation, is the right man to help this team perform after many signings, after many changes, after different things compared to last season.

“And so, Liverpool maintain their confidence in the manager.

“There is no contact with any other agent or representative of a different manager.

“There is full trust in Arne Slot – from the players and from the club.

“So, the situation remains absolutely 100% under control, and Liverpool have absolutely no intention to change anything.

“That’s important to clarify, as after the defeats, obviously some fans keep asking what’s going to happen with the coach, what’s going to happen with the club, what’s going to happen with the owners, but they are all going in the same direction.”

One man who will be backing Slot to turn things around at Anfield is his predecessor at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, with the German revealing his admiration for the Dutchman last year.

Following Slot’s appointment last year, Klopp told ESPN: “Arne, yeah. Really good coach. I was really happy when I heard that Liverpool was going for Arne Slot. I wasn’t involved in anything, it should not be like that, and I’m not this kind of guy in the background, still having some strings and stuff. Like I don’t want that. The club is too big, too good. [The] People are too good.

“A lot of things changed since we left. But the only concern for me was, will they get a good coach? Liverpool was early and Liverpool got a top, top, top solution in Arne Slot.”