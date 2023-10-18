Romano confirms Liverpool interest in Bundesliga star who is ‘worth more than €100m’

Fabrizio Romano insists it will “not just be” Liverpool interested in Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala this summer if he becomes available.

Mohamed Salah was linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in the summer transfer window but the Reds stood strong over their stance that he wasn’t for sale at any price.

The Saudi Pro League outfit offered £150m to take Salah to the Middle East and there’s already speculation that they will try again over the next couple of windows in an effort to make him the ‘poster boy’ of the league.

And that has led to speculation that Liverpool are lining up a number of players in case Salah decides he wants to leave with Bayern Munich duo Musiala and Leroy Sane heavily linked.

Germany international Musiala, who played for both the Southampton and Chelsea academies, was linked with a move to Anfield yesterday as Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk said that Liverpool are ‘interested’.

And the German journalist added that Musiala’s ‘agents are currently not talking to the club about extending his contract’ which expires at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

But Romano has dampened excitement over a potential move with the transfer expert insisting that there is also interest from “Chelsea, Manchester City, and clubs in Spain”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Some reports in Germany are making big claims about the future of Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich. His contract is due to expire in 2026, and at the moment it’s true that there is no agreement with Bayern over a new deal.

“Why? Because at the moment the plans to discuss a new contract were with Bayern’s old management – the likes of Oliver Kahn, who recently left the club – they were preparing a new contract proposal for Musiala, and then the management changed.

“Now there are new people in charge at Bayern, so the timing of the contract talks changed, and there are still no talks because of this change at the top of the club. Still, for Bayern it is an absolute priority to keep Musiala, because they know there will be interested clubs.

“Liverpool have been linked with Musiala, but trust me it would not just be Liverpool, there are many important clubs around Europe keeping an eye on Musiala. Jurgen Klopp knows the player’s talent very well, but also people at Chelsea, Manchester City, and clubs in Spain, because he’s one of the best young talents in world football. So this is normal, it’s not about negotiating, it’s just about following a top young player.

“In my personal opinion, he’s worth more than €100m; I’d compare him to Jude Bellingham – a generational talent. So of course Bayern absolutely plan to extend Musiala’s contract with an important proposal, and they will try also with Leroy Sane and Alphonso Davies. It’s complicated, but still on.”