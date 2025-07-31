Romano reveals ‘internal talks’ at Liverpool for £52m star as Isak ‘talks progressing well’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have held ‘internal talks’ over a Luis Diaz replacement but insists Alexander Isak is the ‘priority’, with ‘talks progressing well’.

Isak is currently ‘training alone’ at former club Real Sociedad as Liverpool get their ducks in a row ahead of a first bid for the striker.

But the ‘angry’ Newcastle owners expect him to be back training with his teammates next week despite Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg revealing that ‘talks’ between Liverpool and Newcastle are ‘progressing well’.

Plettenberg wrote on X: Talks between Newcastle and Liverpool over Alexander #Isak are progressing well. The player’s camp are very positive about the situation. Isak is hopeful that an agreement between the clubs can be reached. A record bid will be needed. #LFC A verbal agreement in principle over a contract running until 2031 has been reached with Liverpool, as reported yesterday. @SkySportDE’.

But Liverpool are also thought to be keen on adding a new winger to their ranks following Luis Diaz’s £65m move to Bayern Munich, and Lyon star Malick Fofana continues to be linked.

The French side are reportedly looking for around €60m (£52m) for Fofana and transfer expert Romano revealed the Reds’ transfer interest in the Belgium international on his YouTube channel last week.

Romano said: “Don’t forget Malick Fofana, who is a player appreciated at Bayern in case they can’t sign Luis Diaz, and also appreciated by Liverpool, but he is not the only option at the winger position.

“Because there are several clubs interested in Malick Fofana, and Liverpool are considering several options.”

Nottingham Forest had an offer accepted for the 20-year-old Belgian winger at the start of last month before the player turned them down, while Everton are also thought to be in advanced talks with both Lyon and the player about a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

But Romano revealed Liverpool have held talks over a move for Fofana since June when asked if the Reds could “hijack the move”.

The transfer expert said in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter: “Liverpool’s priority now is Isak, absolutely. Fofana has been discussed internally since June but no bids or talks so far.”

Manager Arne Slot was asked for his thoughts on Diaz’s decision to leave the club while on pre-season tour, and was hugely positive both about the business the Reds have done and the player’s legacy at Anfield.

“Luis is a player we won the league with and there’s a reason we won it with him because he’s a very good player,” said Slot. “It’s always disappointing to see someone like that leave, to a certain extent.

“But on the other hand, we’ve sold him for a lot of money and, as you probably know even better than I do, this football club brings in unbelievable signings over the years, but part of the strategy is also that once in a while we have to sell someone.

“I think we did great business by bringing in Lucho for a number of years and then selling him for a very good profit. Lucho was a player who was a joy to work with because he always had a smile on his face every single day. I will remember him as someone who was a joy to work with and a Premier League title winner.”