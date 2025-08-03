Romano: Liverpool send ‘clear message’ to Isak with four points as Reds ‘will return’ for Newcastle star

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool ‘sent a clear message’ to Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak with four points earlier this week.

The Reds have been very active in the summer transfer window with Liverpool bringing in four big-name signings in Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike.

And Liverpool have spotted another opportunity to add to their squad with long-term target Isak telling Newcastle that he wants to leave this summer for the Reds.

After making enquiries over the summer, Liverpool launched a £110m bid for Isak earlier this week, which was rejected by the reluctant Magpies, who are reportedly looking for £150m.

Ideally, Newcastle don’t want to sell Isak at all and reports since have claimed that Liverpool will now walk away from a transfer this summer.

However, a report from Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope on Saturday claimed that the Reds ‘will bid again’ and ‘have not walked away’ from Isak.

And Romano has backed that up to a degree with Liverpool know that Newcastle’s tough stance is ‘part of the game’ they will play until nearer the end of the window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Liverpool today presented their first official bid after the informal discussion they had more than two weeks ago with Newcastle for Alexander Isak.

“The answer from Newcastle to this proposal was no thanks. Full stop. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘this is the price’. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘let’s negotiate again next week’. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘the player is untouchable’. Newcastle said no. Offer rejected. Stop.

“So that’s the message from Newcastle and this is probably why you see now many reports on Liverpool not willing to bid again for Alexander Isak, because obviously when you see Newcastle that strong on their position for Liverpool, [it] would be pointless to go and send bids every day, every hour for Isak.

“But internally Liverpool know that this is part of the game. It’s still [the] beginning of August. There’s still plenty of time to go before the end of the transfer window.

“Also, Liverpool expected Newcastle to be strong on their position, especially because of one reason: the only way for the Alexander Isak deal to happen this summer is if Newcastle find a top striker on the market, top striker, and decide internally to let Isak go to Liverpool. That’s the only way.

“Liverpool wanted to show to the player, okay, we are really ready. That’s not just an informal conversation. That’s not just a verbal proposal. It’s an official bid.

“So Liverpool sent a clear message to Alexander Isak. We are here. We are ready. We have the money. We are prepared to make something important. Newcastle say no. But Alexander Isak remains on his on his position.”