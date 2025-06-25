According to reports, there is a key caveat with Liverpool’s ‘buy-back clause’ with Jarell Quansah as he closes in on a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

So far this summer, Liverpool have focused on incomings as Milos Kerkez will be their fourth summer signing after Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi.

Kerkez’s imminent move to Anfield will extend their lead as this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe and more signings are expected before this window closes.

Several high-profile exits are also expected as Arne Slot clearly has his favourites and only trusted around 14/15 members of his squad consistently in his debut season at Anfield.

Quansah was negatively impacted by Slot’s appointment as he fell in the pecking order after his breakout season under Jurgen Klopp in 2023/24.

The young centre-back was dragged off in Liverpool’s first Premier League game of the 2024/25 and he never recovered from this setback, with Slot preferring Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

So it is hardly surprising that the Reds have decided to cash in on Quansah amid interest from Bayer Leverkusen, who are now managed by former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

A recent report claimed Quansah’s move to Leverkusen has been delayed for one reason, but his move to the Bundesliga side is still expected to be completed.

In a bonus for Liverpool, it has also emerged that they have secured a ‘buy-back clause’ for Quansah, with Fabrizio Romano confirming a key caveat about his potential return to Anfield.

‘The buy back clause for Jarell Quansah deal exclusively revealed last week will be worth over €60m,’ Romano explained.

‘It won’t be available in 2026, only from 2027 as agreed between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.

‘The initial fee will be £30m plus £5m add-ons.’

Darwin Nunez also looks to be nearing an exit, with a new report claiming he’s ‘set’ to join Serie A champions Napoli after barely featuring for Liverpool during Slot’s debut campaign.

A new report from Caught Offside has provided more details on this proposed deal, which is hinging on one condition as Liverpool hold out for their asking price.

Nunez is said to have chosen Napoli as his ‘first choice’ destination and ‘talks are ongoing’, but the Serie A giants and Liverpool are current ‘apart’ on his valuation.

The report adds: