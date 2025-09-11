Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation at Liverpool after claims in Spain that Real Madrid are closing in on his signature.

The Reds made eight new signings in the summer transfer window with Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni the most high profile of those moves.

Liverpool fully backed Arne Slot in the transfer market after he delivered a Premier League title in his first season at the club with just Federico Chiesa as a new signing.

The contract situations of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold rumbled on for most of the season before the latter left for Real Madrid.

Salah and Van Dijk both signed new contracts at Anfield but now there is a new contract saga brewing with Konate coming to the end of his deal at the end of the current season.

Liverpool have been trying hard to get the France international but so far he has rejected all of their new contract offers amid interest from Real Madrid.

It is a tactic used more and more by Real Madrid with the La Liga giants usually confident a player will choose to join them on a free transfer, rather than signing a new deal at their existing club.

And a report on Spanish website Fichajes on Wednesday insisted that Real Madrid have ‘practically made two signings’ ahead of next summer with Konate and Nico Paz ready to join.

The report added: ‘The most talked-about name is Konaté. Liverpool ‘s French centre-back has established himself as one of the Premier League ‘s most reliable defenders , and his profile fits perfectly with the idea of ​​a generational change in Real Madrid’s defence.

‘With Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba entering the final stretch of their contracts, Real Madrid are looking for a young leader with international experience. Konaté ticks all the boxes and has the approval of future manager Xabi Alonso.’

And now transfer expert Romano has an update on the situation with the Italian journalist insisting that Real Madrid’s interest should not be underestimated.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid have a genuine interest in the situation of Ibrahima Konate, but they don’t want to upset Liverpool.

“Liverpool will have the chance, for sure, in September, October, November, December – until the end of the season – to try and extend the contract of Ibrahima Konate.

“Despite agreements between Liverpool and the player being very close one year ago, these conversations stopped because of new details being discussed.

“Real Madrid internally keep thinking of Konate.”

Romano added: “They will maintain this name high on their list for names in 2026.

“Don’t underestimate their interest in Konate because Real Madrid are seriously interested in the player.

“But for now, the ball is still in Liverpool’s court. Even this summer, Liverpool wanted to discuss with Konate – but still no agreement.”