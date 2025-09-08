Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed a significant update on Ibrahima Konate’s future at Liverpool amid interest from Real Madrid.

Konate‘s future beyond this season is in doubt as he is among the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent in 2026.

The centre-back shone alongside Virgil van Dijk last season and while he struggled in Liverpool‘s first two games of this campaign, he returned to form against Arsenal in his side’s final match before the international break.

The 26-year-old’s impressive form has attracted interest from elsewhere as the Reds face a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation, with Real Madrid mooted as a potential destination.

Speaking on Sunday, Romano revealed how Konate’s situation has “changed” over the past year amid “no agreement” between the defender and Liverpool.

“So Liverpool, there are still conversations ongoing over the new contract between Konate and Liverpool, but [there is] no agreement at this stage,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“It’s not something easy. That story was really with many different moments. In October and November last year, it was quite close, the contract extension verbally was very close, just with some final clauses.

“Then it changed the game around December and January. New discussions on the contract and no agreement. We’ve spent the last six, eight, nine months with no agreement between the parties.

“What about Real Madrid? Konate, for sure, is on the list of Real Madrid. For sure, he is one of the players they like, and for sure he is one of the players that they would like to bring in in 2026.

“But this will only happen if Konate doesn’t extend his contract at Liverpool.”

The Telegraph, meanwhile, are reporting that Liverpool are adopting a ‘pragmatic’ approach’ over Konate ahead of his contract expiry.

The report explained:

‘The dialogue has been ongoing, and a new contract has been ready to sign for a while. Liverpool do not want to wait another 10 months for a resolution, but are pragmatic about the outcome. ‘It is in that context that the pursuit of Guehi – now set to move to Anfield on a Bosman next season – must also be assessed.’

The report also claims that ‘Liverpool are content playing the long game and forward planning for both scenarios with Konate’, though they ‘can be more confident’ that Guehi ‘will sign up to the idea’ of ‘competing to partner Van Dijk’.