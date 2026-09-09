Romano drops huge Mac Allister transfer update after Liverpool contract refusal

Fabrizio Romano thinks Alexis Mac Allister could decide to leave Liverpool before his contract expires after his latest “sad” comments.

The Reds signed the Argentina international in 2023 for around £35m with Mac Allister helping them to the Premier League title in his second season at the club.

Mac Allister was criticised, along with many of his other team-mates, last season for his drop in form with the Arne Slot eventually getting the sack.

The Argentina international has two years remaining on his current deal at Anfield and he revealed earlier this week that Liverpool have told him that the club “was not in a position” to offer him a new contract.

When asked if he could have left in the summer, Mac Allister replied: “There was a chance, as I think everyone knows.

“I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which makes me very, very sad.”

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On not getting a new contract, he continued: “It’s really sad. We won a Premier League title together. We went through difficult times together. We will see what happens.

“Of course there is still time, the fans don’t need to worry I will give 100% until my last day.

“There was options to leave this summer, right now I am in the right club.”

He added: “I love this club. I love being here, I love the fans.

“As a player, it sometimes happens that you’re at a club for a long long time and you don’t realise where you are.

“That doesn’t happen to me. I know very well that this is an amazing club, that this city has something very special and of course I love being here.”

Romano: ‘I would not close the doors to a potential exit’

And now transfer expert Romano insists he wouldn’t be shocked to see Mac Allister leave Liverpool in 2027.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Alexis Mac Allister, the Liverpool midfielder, was very honest on Tuesday, mentioning his future, mentioning his situation and what happened. Mac Allister, in a press conference ahead of the Champions League debut under Andoni Iraola, said: ‘First of all, very good words for Iraola. We can be something special with him, the intensity.’

“So, he’s very happy with Iraola. You can see that, and it’s the reality. He’s not just saying that for the press; he feels very good with Iraola.

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“But when it’s time to talk about the contract, he says: ‘I’m happy for Gravenberch. I’m happy for Szoboszlai. They are renewing their contracts. It’s beautiful to see my teammates getting a contract. But it’s also making me sad to see that the club is not offering me a new deal.’

“Because the reality is that Mac Allister was expecting to get the same treatment and to get a contract proposal from Liverpool. He didn’t get it.

“And the reality is that Mac Allister says the truth when he says: ‘In the summer, I had the possibility to leave. I had the possibility to go.’

“It’s true. Mac Allister had several possibilities in Europe and beyond.

“There was a moment when the Enzo Fernandez deal was 50-50 between Manchester City and Chelsea. Some intermediaries were bringing to the table the possibility for Manchester City to go for Alexis Mac Allister, but he didn’t want to leave Liverpool.

“Then there were possibilities in Europe and outside Europe. So, Alexis Mac Allister had several possibilities, but he decided to stay at Liverpool. It’s true. What he’s saying is the reality.

“He’s a player always trying to find a solution. He’s in love with Liverpool. He spent very beautiful words in public: ‘I love the club. I love the city. I love the fans.’

“It’s true. He’s showing his attachment.

“At the same time, it’s also important to mention that if this new contract will not happen anytime soon, I would not close the doors to a potential exit for Alexis Mac Allister in 2027.

“I mean, likely in the summer, but if the new contract is not getting done in the next months, I think there is a possibility Alexis decides to leave before his contract expires at Liverpool.

“Because Alexis wants to feel important. He’s showing his love for Liverpool, but he wants to feel important. So, that’s going to be, for sure, an important story to follow.”

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