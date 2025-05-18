Romano reveals Liverpool ‘medical’ as Reds secure two deals ahead of summer transfer window

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is set to complete his medical at Liverpool over the next 48 hours, according to reports.

The Reds sealed the Premier League title at the end of April as Arne Slot guided them to their 20th English top-flight title in his first season in charge.

Liverpool are out of all other competitions and can now turn their attention to making Slot’s second campaign as Jurgen Klopp’s successor even better than the first.

The Reds hierarchy managed to secure new deals for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah last month but Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced that he will be leaving on a free transfer in the summer.

Widespread reports expect Alexander-Arnold to end up at Real Madrid and now Liverpool have moved to improve their right-back position ahead of next season.

Discussions with Frimpong and Bayer Leverkusen have been going on for weeks but now it seems the Netherlands international is on the verge of completing a transfer.

READ: Arteta 2nd, Postecoglou 4th, Guardiola 12th: Premier League moaning managers ranked

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Jeremie Frimpong will be the new right-back of Liverpool. Approved by Arne Slot and wanted by Richard Hughes.

“All together convinced internally at Liverpool that €35m release clause plus solidarity payments taking it close to €40m is going to be a really good deal for the club.

“For the potential of Frimpong, a fantastic offensive player, but also they believe at Liverpool he can improve also on his defensive work.

“They see huge potential in Frimpong, a player who really can’t wait to have this opportunity in the Premier League.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘We have a space for him!’ – Salah invites ‘phenomenal’ De Bruyne to join him at Liverpool

👉 Florian Wirtz set ‘decision’ deadline as Liverpool, Man City learn fee ‘demand’ with new hijack mooted

👉 Real Madrid ‘agreement’ for Alonso’s third signing ‘almost’ reached amid Alexander-Arnold ‘green light’



“He already wanted to go to the Premier League one year ago but the right opportunity didn’t appear. He was super serious and super professional at Bayer Leverkusen until the very end and now the story is quite clear on Frimpong joining Liverpool.

“The medical tests have been booked, five-year contract, everything has been agreed with the player, everything has been communicated to Leverkusen.

“Liverpool have been super correct. They called Leverkusen on Monday. People said they weren’t in club-to-club contact, no, they were in contact since Monday when Liverpool called Leverkusen to inform them they were closing the deal with Frimpong.

“Now everything is okay and in the next days the deal will be official. Frimpong to Liverpool as [their] first signing of the summer.”

And Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said on Sunday morning that Frimpong should complete his medical at Anfield over the next 48 hours.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Understand Jeremie #Frimpong is set to complete his medical for Liverpool within the next 48 hours! Everything is done and sealed between Frimpong, Liverpool and Bayer 04 Leverkusen. #LFC.’

The news comes after Conor Bradley – who has been brilliant when called upon at right-back this season – signed a new long-term deal that will see him remain at Liverpool until at least the summer of 2029.

After signing the new deal, Bradley told Liverpoolfc.com: “To sign another contract, I’m very proud and happy to see what the next steps on our journey together will be.

“You’ve just got to keep your head down and keep working hard. It has been a fantastic two years [with the senior team]. Especially since coming back from loan and doing so well last year and continuing that on this year.

“It’s been really good. So, hopefully we can keep going and keep making more memories.”

When pressed on future targets, Bradley added: “To play even more games but also to win more trophies.

“I think the whole point of playing football is obviously to win trophies and be successful.

“So the more of them we can win, the better it will be for me and the whole team. Hopefully if we can keep doing that, it’ll be a good next few years at the club.”