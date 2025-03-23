Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has named one Liverpool star “expected to leave” this summer, while another features on FC Barcelona’s “shortlist”.

Liverpool are enjoying a great season as they are 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League with nine games remaining.

Arne Slot’s side have come up short in Europe and cup competitions, but they have still surpassed expectations during the Dutchman’s debut season at Anfield.

Next season could be more difficult for Slot as there could be a huge squad overhaul during this summer’s transfer window.

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are among the most valuable footballers who could become free agents in the summer.

It has also been widely reported that Slot is unhappy with Liverpool’s attackers. He’s had to overly rely on Salah with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez linked with exits.

Romano confirms Nunez is “expected to leave” this summer after he was targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs in January, while an exit for Diaz is a “possibility”.

“I was telling you earlier this week that there is a chance for Luis Diaz to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“My information remains that Darwin Nunez is expected to leave the club in the summer, [but] for Diaz it’s not guaranteed but it is a possibility.

“It’s something that is being discussed already because there was some interest from Saudi and Diaz decided to stay at the club.”

On a possible move to Barcelona, Romano claims there are two “factors” boosting the La Liga giants.

“Now, what about Barcelona? Luis Diaz is one of the three, four names on the shortlist of Barcelona for the summer transfer window,” Romano added.

“Nothing has been agreed, nothing has been discussed yet, especially on the club’s side. It’s too early also because Barca will take their time before deciding who the winger they want to sign is, how much they have left in terms of budget and Financial Fair Play with all the legal regulations that we know very well.

“So, for Barca there is still work to do before saying, ‘Okay, we will go for this player, we will negotiate for this player and we will get this player.’

“But Diaz is on the list. I’m told that Barca have a very good relationship with people close to Diaz, and that’s a good factor. I’m also told that Diaz would be open to trying a new experience in Spain.

“Very exciting football for a fast, quality player with these skills would be absolutely perfect. So Diaz could be tempted by this opportunity. But at the moment, still no negotiations, still no direct contacts, and there are more options on the list of Barcelona.

“But for Diaz, the possibility to leave is something concrete, and the interest from Saudi remains. They wanted him at the beginning of January, end of December. When their contacts took place, the player decided to stay, but in Saudi they remain interested.”