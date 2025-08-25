Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on Newcastle United outcast Alexander Isak, with Liverpool ready to “attack” in the coming days.

We have entered the final week of this summer’s transfer window and Isak remains at the forefront of the conversation as the prolonged saga regarding the Newcastle star is yet to conclude.

Isak missed Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia and his side’s opening Premier League game of the new season as he has been training alone after spitting his dummy out in pursuit of his desired move to Liverpool.

The world-class striker has been made a dream signing for Liverpool after he scored 27 goals in all competitions in 2024/25 and he recently cited “broken” relationships and promises as the reason for his clear transfer stance.

Despite this, Newcastle have remained bullish on their demands for their prized asset, who is reportedly valued at around £150m and is under contract until 2028.

READ: Arsenal close on Liverpool in the world’s 10 biggest spenders of summer 2025



It was suspected that Liverpool’s interest in Isak would fade once they landed Hugo Ekitike for around £80m, but they remain keen on securing his services and recent reports have suggested that they will make a new offer if/when Newcastle land a suitable replacement.

Liverpool’s first rejected offer was worth around £110m plus £10m in add-ons, with a report over the weekend claiming a bid in the region of £130m could get a deal done.

Now, Romano claims Newcastle “internally hope” that Isak “will be back in training this week”, though Liverpool “will attack”.

“Newcastle and Liverpool is coming, and it’s going to be an important moment because it’s going to close this story. From Tuesday, we’ll understand more,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

MORE ALEXANDER ISAK COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Osula ‘could leave’ Newcastle after Alexander Isak U-turn – ‘willing to be pragmatic’

👉 Isak can leave Newcastle for Liverpool after ‘serious breach’ as football lawyer details ‘two arguments’

👉 Alexander Isak: Liverpool, Newcastle ‘insiders’ reveal ‘significant’ date before ‘one last bid’



“Newcastle, internally, hope that after the game, Isak will return to training. They want to convince Isak to be back in training following the game on Monday. Liverpool remain in position. They want Isak and will attack for Isak.

“This story completely depends on Newcastle. They’re ones who decide and will try to keep the player. Internally, Newcastle hope Isak will be back in training this week.”

The i Paper, meanwhile, have argued that the ‘odds are stacked against’ Isak joining Liverpool in the coming days.