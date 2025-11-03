Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on Liverpool target Marc Guehi, while he “would not be surprised” by a January transfer.

Over the weekend, Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield, with this victory lifting Arne Slot’s side to third in the table.

The Reds must use this result to build momentum if they are to remain in the Premier League title fight, as their form has been dreadful in recent months.

Arne Slot‘s side were fortunate to start the season strongly as they relied on late goals and moments of brilliance from individual players, though they were exposed during their woeful run of form as they have lacked cohesion following their £400m+ summer overhaul.

Hugo Ekitike is the only one of their summer signings who has hit the ground running as most of their key stars have struggled, while Federico Chiesa has been another bright spark.

Despite this, Chiesa remains on the periphery at Liverpool and it’s clear that he is not one of Slot’s favourites, so Romano has explained why it “would not” be surprising if he leaves in January.

“It’s been a strange start to the season for Chiesa, also because at the very beginning of the summer window, the plan was to leave, and then everything changed several times with Arne Slot and with the management,” Romano said on the Here We Go podcast.

READ: Two Lverpool players gatecrash Premier League XI of the season so far



“The desire of Federico Chiesa is to finish the season at Liverpool and then assess the situation in the summer. When Chiesa goes public and says ‘I want to stay here, I want to compete for my spot’, it’s the reality. Chiesa wants to continue with Liverpool.

“Then, obviously, he wants to play – he needs to play – otherwise in January I would not be surprised if Italian clubs return to the table and try again to get Chiesa from Liverpool. They might try.

“But at the moment, the desire of Liverpool and Chiesa is to continue together. I don’t think it’s going to be an easy move in January, but interest remains and we have to follow the game time in the next two months.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Daniel Farke takes turn in Sack Race spotlight but Arne Slot not out of the woods yet

👉 Liverpool dealt blow as ‘confident’ Real Madrid ‘making progress’ with deal to sign £44m PL star

👉 One per club: Big Eight stars most likely to leave in January, including Kovacic, Jesus and Richarlison



In the summer, Liverpool spent over £400m to land most of their top transfer targets, though they did miss out on Guehi.

Liverpool struck an agreement to sign Guehi for around £35m on deadline day, though Crystal Palace decided to pull the plug as they could not land a suitable replacement.

This leaves Guehi on the market and Liverpool face competition from several European sides ahead of a potential free transfer, with Romano revealing a “100%” guarantee regarding the centre-back.

“For Marc Guehi, we have new rumours about Inter, but for Italian clubs it will be very difficult to go for Marc,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“From what I’m told, there are English clubs very interested – Liverpool and others – there are also top Spanish clubs attentive to the situation. Guehi will leave Crystal Palace; this is for sure, 100% guaranteed.

“Bayern are also there. If Davies leaves Bayern on a free, Guehi is one of the players who are part of the list at Bayern, in terms of players they want to try to add.

“There’s already been contact with people close to the player, but Guehi will not decide now. He has several possibilities again in England, in Spain, and in Germany. So Guehi will take his time to decide the best option.

“But for sure, Marc will be one to watch, and this could be a domino between Guehi and Upamecano. So let’s follow the situation, let’s keep following the situation, and we will understand more.”