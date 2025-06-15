Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Atletico Madrid have made a cheeky request as they look to sign Liverpool star Andy Robertson this summer.

Liverpool are closing in on a couple of statement signings as they are looking to land Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, who will join Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi in moving to Anfield.

In 2024/25, the Reds surpassed expectations under Arne Slot as he got more out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad than his predecessor, though Robertson‘s form was a concern.

The Scotland international showed signs of fatigue as he was a weak link in Liverpool’s team and Kerkez’s arrival was expected to see him become a squad player under Slot.

However, Kerkez’s arrival could lead to Robertson’s exit as he has emerged as a surprise target of La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. A report on Saturday claimed the veteran left-back has already given this move the green light.

Now, Romano has provided more details on Atletico Madrid’s move for Robertson, claiming they “hope to get a deal done for free” even though he is under contract until 2026.

“Atletico Madrid are looking for a left-back. The dream target, the top target, for the left-back position is Andy Robertson at Liverpool,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Shock Robertson link, Man City to bid for Newcastle star



“From what I understand, Robertson already opened his doors to the possibility. Andy Robertson will be keen to move to Atletico Madrid, try to move to Spain.

“But, an important point to mention is that Atletico Madrid hope to get a deal done for free – with the player leaving Liverpool on good terms with a green light from the club or with a small fee.

“This is the hope of Atletico Madrid, that Liverpool will give an answer to that.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool plot ‘£100m shock move’ to sign Newcastle United star as PL rivals line up replacement

👉 Liverpool striker targets ranked: Brighton man third, Arsenal and Man Utd target top

👉 Ten reasons ‘magician’ Wirtz is worth £126.9m to Liverpool



Before the links to Atletico Madrid surfaced, Robertson remained very coy when asked about his future as he “cannot look too far ahead”.

“We have discussed [my future], of course we have. We’ve had good discussions, me and the club, but what the future holds, I’m not sure,” Robertson said.

“All I know is I fly off on holiday and it’s well needed. I need a rest after a long season, and then I look forward to pre-season. That’s all my focus is.

“I can’t look too far ahead, I never have done that so I’m not going to start doing that now. I know the position I’m in, I know I’ve only got a year left.

“A lot’s getting spoken about it, a lot’s getting said, but my pure focus is focussing on being a dad for the next couple of weeks and enjoying that time with the kids.

“Then I’ll try and come back in the best shape possible for pre-season, and then we’ll see what the future holds when those decisions come.”