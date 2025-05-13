According to reports, Liverpool have submitted an ‘approach’ to sign one of their leading summer transfer targets with ‘advanced talks’ underway.

The Reds have surpassed expectations during the 2024/25 campaign as they have won their 20th Premier League title under Arne Slot.

Liverpool have benefitted from Manchester City and Arsenal suffering a decline as they have comfortably been the best team in the Premier League this season.

Despite this, Slot‘s side are set to be busy in the transfer market this summer as they need signings in various positions.

It’s been widely reported that they are in the market for a new striker and left-back, but they could also sign a right-back following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s anticipated move to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

It has been suggested that the Premier League giants have deemed Conor Bradley to be a ready-made replacement for Alexander-Arnold, but they are linked with other options and Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as a leading target.

The attacking wing-back has taken the Bundesliga by storm in recent years and the 24-year-old has 17 goal involvements in all competitions this season.

Frimpong, who has previously had stints at Man City and Celtic, has emerged as one of the most exciting full-backs in Europe and Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign him this summer.

On Tuesday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Liverpool have made an “approach” for Frimpong.

He tweeted: “Liverpool are advancing in talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong after contacts reported last week.

“Understand #LFC approached Bayer Leverkusen to discuss €35m release clause structure.

“Talks also underway on player side with Frimpong keen on joining Liverpool.”

Romano provided more details on his YouTube channel and revealed what Liverpool are “discussing” with Bayer Leverkusen, while the deal for Frimpong could cost as much as 40 million euros (around £33m).

“Liverpool are in contact for Jeremie Frimpong,” Romano explained.

“There are contacts ongoing. He’s a strong name on the list to replace Alexander-Arnold, who is going to play for Real Madrid next season.

“Frimpong is appreciated. Liverpool believe that the price is a fair price, something around €35-40 million, if we include also the solidarity payment.

“Liverpool believe that the price is good. The player is very good.

“So they are now discussing to understand the how the clause works, the clause can be paid in instalments, so Liverpool are collecting information on the release clause of Frimpong. There is interest from Liverpool and interest also from Frimpong.

“He’s Dutch, the coach is Dutch, there are several Dutch players at Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, so the attraction is there between Liverpool and Frimpong.

“Now, conditions are set to be discussed again in another round of talks in the next days, but for sure, Frimpong is one of the options on the list at Liverpool to replace Alexander-Arnold.”