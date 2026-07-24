Romano rejects Liverpool winger rumours as French star ‘wants to join’ another club

Liverpool have not yet made a move to sign Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche this summer, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have already signed one winger this summer with Spain international Victor Munoz moving to Anfield from Osasuna in a deal worth around €40m.

However, that deal will not stop Liverpool from bringing in another top-class winger this summer after announcing in March that Mohamed Salah would be allowed to leave the Premier League club for a new challenge this summer.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande emerged as their early top target before widespread reports claimed that he preferred a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

And now Liverpool could be facing the same situation with another of their reported targets, Akliouche, with Sky Sports‘ Lyall Thomas breaking the news on Wednesday that the Reds are interested in the young French winger.

Thomas wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: #Liverpoolfc have made an initial approach to #Monaco for #France winger Maghnes Akliouche.

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‘#Lfc have checked on the potential availability of the #PSG target.’

However, Romano has claimed that Akliouche “wants to join PSG” and that Liverpool are yet to make a solid move for the Frenchman,

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There has been plenty of speculation about Liverpool hijacking the deal for Maghnes Akliouche but my information has not changed. If Liverpool make a move or enter the race, I will tell you.

“Right now, Paris Saint-Germain have an agreement with the player, Akliouche wants to join PSG and negotiations with Monaco are continuing.

“The deal is not yet completed club-to-club, so we have to remain careful because transfers can change quickly, as happened with Morgan Rogers.

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“But as things stand, Paris Saint-Germain remain firmly in control of the situation and are working to finalise the transfer as soon as possible.”

Maghnes Akliouche to Liverpool ‘is a possibility’

The Athletic‘s James Pearce insists that Monaco winger Akliouche “is a possibility, rather than a kind of definite” for Liverpool this summer.

Speaking on GiveMeSport‘s Market Madness podcast, Pearce said: “They’ve certainly had some discussions about it. I was told yesterday that there had been an approach earlier on in the window for the Monaco right-winger, and he is just one of a number of targets being kind of assessed at the minute before they decide exactly what they’re going to do.

“So he would certainly be a cheaper alternative to Bradley Barcola if you couldn’t get the PSG man. I think you’d be looking at €50-60m for Akliouche. So yeah, he’s certainly one that I say is a possibility, rather than a kind of definite they’ll be making a move for him.”

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