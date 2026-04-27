Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool and responded to claims of a “done” deal with Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool boss Slot has been under pressure throughout this season, with his side making an incredibly weak defence of their Premier League title.

Despite spending around £450m on signings last summer, the Reds have gone backwards in a trophyless season and have been in a fight to qualify for the Champions League.

Supporters have grown tired of Slot’s uninspiring approach, while there has also been the clamour to appoint club legend Alonso following his exit from Real Madrid.

Last week, a report claimed Slot’s ‘fate is sealed’ and Alonso’s return is ‘now confirmed’, but Liverpool took a step closer to qualifying for the Champions League by beating Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Following that victory, Romano has poured cold water on reports claiming Alonso to Liverpool is “already done”.

“On Xabi Alonso, I know you have many links, many questions. Someone is even saying in Germany it’s already done, and Xabi Alonso is very close to Liverpool, but at the moment I’m not aware about that,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“I’m not aware of Xabi Alonso already in talks with Liverpool. Liverpool have not approached Xabi Alonso so far. Then, if they will do that in June or whenever, I will let you know, but at the moment, I’m not aware of Liverpool making any approaches.

“The last time they had conversations was before Arne Slot got appointed as the new Liverpool coach a few years ago.

“But in that case, Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen and then prepare his future move to Real Madrid. But that’s it at the moment. Nothing else to say on Xabi Alonso and Liverpool.”

Slot is “not receiving” any sack message

Romano later added that he suspects Slot will continue at Liverpool beyond this season.

“As I always told you at the end of the season, there will be a season review at Liverpool involving everyone to decide what’s going to happen at the club in the future,” Romano added.

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“But at the moment, Arne Slot has always received support from the owners and from the club. So that remains the case. At the moment, Slot is not receiving any message about the possibility of being fired at the end of the season.”

And a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool are ‘ignoring’ Alonso and have ‘thrown their weight behind’ Slot, with it ‘now all but certain’ that he will be their manager next season.

The report adds: ‘The Merseyside giants’ US-based owners Fenway Sports Group are backing the Dutchman, 47, despite a tortuous campaign that has left the fans restless and calling for managerial change.

‘Sources say FSG plan to stick by Slot barring a catastrophic finish to the campaign, such as a run of four consecutive defeats ending their hopes of a top-five Premier League finish and Champions League qualification.’

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