According to reports, Premier League giants Liverpool have received a new ‘approach’ for Uruguay international Darwin Nunez.

At the start of this summer, Liverpool were focused on incomings and they have made a statement, securing Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

The Reds are currently second in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, but they are likely to sanction several exits to balance the books after head coach Arne Slot only trusted around 13/14 players to play consistently last season.

The Premier League champions have already sold Jarell Quansah to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, while Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz are currently linked with exits.

Nunez was one of Liverpool’s disappointments during the 2024/25 campaign as he fell in the pecking order under head coach Arne Slot, who preferred other attackers.

The 26-year-old only made eight Premier League starts last season and he attracted interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January.

Despite this, the Reds decided against sanctioning his exit as they were unwilling to let any players leave in the middle of a Premier League title race.

An exit is far more likely this summer, as European clubs have joined Saudi Pro League sides in the race to sign Nunez.

In recent weeks, Serie A champions Napoli have been mooted as the most likely destination for Nunez, who could replace Victor Osimhen.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Nunez’s future on Monday afternoon, claiming he “can’t wait forever” for Napoli.

“In February and March, I was telling you that I expect Darwin Nunez to go and I still expect Darwin Nunez to go with Saudi Pro League clubs also pushing,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“He’s been waiting for Napoli for weeks, but he can’t wait forever, and so it will now depend on Napoli.

“They’re also negotiating for Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese, but Darwin can’t wait forever and there is strong interest from Saudi Arabia.”

Romano provided a further update on Tuesday evening, claiming Napoli have advanced for Lucca and are ‘close’ to securing his services.

This is while Liverpool have received a fresh ‘approach’ from the Middle East for Nunez.

Romano tweeted: ‘Saudi Pro League top clubs make initial approach to sign Darwin Nunez… while he’s been waiting for Napoli for 1 month.

‘Napoli close to signing Lucca as new striker, it was Darwin’s fav destination.

‘Saudi clubs prepared to tempt him again now after deal close last January.’