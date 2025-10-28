Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool’s “clear position” on head coach Arne Slot following a run of four straight losses in the Premier League.

Slot did a superb job in his first season at Anfield as he got more out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad than his predecessor to guide Liverpool to their 20th Premier League title.

However, Liverpool have suffered a major slump in recent weeks as they have lost five out of their last six games in all competitions.

Liverpool made a lot of changes in the summer as they spent £400m+ on a huge squad overhaul and this has impacted performances, with Slot’s side severely lacking balance as most of their key players are way below their best.

The Reds rode their luck to make a winning start to this season, but they have been exposed in recent matches as their fragile defence and misfiring attack have contributed to their fall from first to seventh in the Premier League table.

This means Slot is under pressure for the first time at Liverpool as he’s among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Despite this, Romano has confirmed that Slot is “internally trusted” to turn things around as club chiefs are “100% convinced” that he is still the “best manager to handle this situatoon”.

“It’s a difficult moment for Liverpool, really difficult. Four defeats in a row in the Premier League, not the start of the season expected, especially after the fantastic, exciting transfer window Liverpool had last summer,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“So many questions on Liverpool, many questions on the situation of Arne Slot. What I wanted to say, guys, is that internally, Liverpool, absolutely, I want to say the Liverpool hierarchy, the ownership. All the people at the club really, really trust Arne Slot.

“They are 100 per cent convinced that Arne Slot is the best manager to handle this situation. Obviously, it’s been a poor start to the season, but Liverpool are convinced that everything will be okay.

“That is going to take some time to assess the squad with the new signings, to change something, to be back to the attitude from last season, but Liverpool have full trust in Arne Slot. There is very good communication on a daily basis between the directors, all people at the club, in the management and Arne Slot. There is no play, no problem, no bad relationship, no problems between the players and Arne Slot.

“So everything is under control, it’s really a tactical point and also mental, obviously, but is not a problem.”

Romano has also noted that Slot and his stuff “have to change the situation” as it “would be really poor” if Liverpool remain in this slump for much longer.

“There is no problem; [the players] have full trust in Arne Slot , giving him some time, and for sure, not creating any big case out of this factor,” Romano added.

“The season. This is the clear position at Liverpool, still waiting, obviously, for different results, expecting it to happen as soon as possible. Because obviously, you can’t enter into November, December, January, with bad results again and again and again. That would be really poor.

“So they have to change the situation. They know that, but they have full trust in a Slot and in his staff. And there is no problem between Slot and the players. That’s important to clarify.”