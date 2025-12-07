According to reports, Mohamed Salah has a good chance of leaving Liverpool during this winter transfer window amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Salah is looking increasingly likely to leave Liverpool during next month’s transfer window as he remarkably hit out at head coach Arne Slot following the 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Saturday evening.

He said: “I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why.

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.”

Slot has named the Liverpool star on the bench for their last three Premier League matches, and he has been an unused substitute in two of these games.

Last season, Salah was one of the best players in the Premier League as he helped Liverpool win their 20th title, but his form has dropped off a cliff this season.

Earlier this year, Salah penned a new two-year contract to commit himself to Liverpool until 2027, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday morning that he has a “concrete chance” of leaving in January.

“There is a concrete chance for Salah to leave during the January transfer window,” Romano said on his YouTube.

“Salah respects Liverpool, their fans, the club, he didn’t start any official negotiations with the Saudis. Liverpool didn’t receive any proposals so far, so at the moment there is zero between them. But the interest from Saudi remains.

“They wanted Salah last year but he decided to stay. He remains a topic for the Saudis for sure.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has pointed out that Al-Hilal are potential suitors for Salah.

He said on X: “Saudi Pro League clubs remains keen on Salah for 2026, including Al-Hilal.”

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes has shed light on how much Salah could earn if he moves to the Saudi Pro League in January, with it noted that Al-Ittihad are making a play to sign him.

The report claims: