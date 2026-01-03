Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Aston Villa loanee Harvey Elliott’s response to an ‘offer’ as he prepares to return to Liverpool.

Elliott has had a difficult 18 months as he fell in the pecking order at Liverpool last season and has also struggled at Aston Villa.

Head coach Arne Slot preferred other players as Elliott only featured sparingly for Liverpool last term, but he did well in flashes and sparkled for England’s U21s at the European Championships in the summer.

Therefore, it was felt that Aston Villa pulled off a major coup by signing Elliott on loan with an option to buy for around £35m in the summer.

However, this move has gone poorly for all involved as head coach Unai Emery clearly is not an admirer of Elliott, who has only made one Premier League start this season.

This means Elliott is likely to return to Liverpool this month, but he cannot play for another European club this month because he has already featured for two teams this season.

READ: Arsenal to sign Isak to replace Gyokeres after winning PL; ChatGPT picks better Man Utd XI than Amorim



This leaves Elliott with limited options for the remainder of this campaign, but Romano revealed on Friday afternoon that he has attracted interest from MLS side Charlotte FC.

He said on X: ‘Charlotte FC are prepared to offer Harvey Elliott the chance to play on loan in MLS until June.

‘Elliott, likely to return to Liverpool after being unused at Aston Villa on loan. Decision up to the player.’

Romano provided another update on Thursday night, claiming Elliott is not open to the idea of joining Charlotte FC.

He added: ‘Harvey Elliott currently not taking into consideration a move to MLS at this stage of his career.

‘Charlotte FC to wait and try offer a loan move, but Elliott’s not keen as of today.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Liverpool ‘agree deal’ for ‘huge talent’ as Reds plot £78m ‘offer’ for Real Madrid star

* Semenyo ‘agreed’ as Man City now ‘in talks’ to sign Liverpool target with ‘extraordinary’ demand set

* Liverpool plot ‘extraordinary’ move for Prem star as another ‘wants to join’ Reds in 2026

Former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness, meanwhile, has explained why he thinks Elliott has ‘only one choice’ this month.

“They’ve obviously made a decision that Unai Emery just does not fancy him for whatever reason,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“And his only option now is to go back to Liverpool, because he’s already played for Liverpool and Villa, and he can’t play for any more than two clubs.

“So Liverpool is his only choice to go back, and we’ll see where he goes. But I don’t think it’s going to be that costly for Villa to do it. But obviously a lot cheaper than actually making him a permanent member.

“It’s a shame that didn’t work out because I have a lot of respect for Harvey Elliott. I think he could be a really good quality player somewhere if given a chance.”