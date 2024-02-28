Liverpool: Romano reveals ‘final attempt’ to lure Man Utd-linked former director with ‘answer soon’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool owners FSG “want to give one last try to bring Michael Edwards back to the club”.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new sporting director after Jorg Schmadtke left his role at Anfield following the conclusion of the January transfer window.

And Edwards is understood to be FSG’s ideal candidate to take over from Schmadtke with the Reds’ former sporting director credited for many of the club’s transfer successes during Jurgen Klopp’s time at the club.

Edwards, who is also wanted by arch-rivals Man Utd, had an influential role in the arrivals of Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, as well as many other players, holding that role at the club for six years.

It is expected that Liverpool will only appoint a new manager to replace Klopp once their new sporting director is in place, in an effort to align philosophies and visions.

Liverpool were already been knocked back by Edwards last month but the Reds owners are determined to give it another shot.

Romano wrote on X: “Liverpool owners want to give one last try to bring Michael Edwards back to the club. FSG want Edwards to take over football and put new structure in place, including new sporting director. Edwards has currently shown NO sign of saying yes — but #LFC will try again.

“More on Liverpool plans. FSG want new structure to be decided as soon as possible, it won’t take long. Final attempt for Michael Edwards with an answer soon… or they will move on in March. This is crucial as #LFC want new structure before appointing new manager.”

Liverpool journalist Neil Jones explained last week that the Reds could well “find themselves back at Edwards’ door” before too long.

Jones wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Liverpool’s search for a new sporting director is arguably as intriguing as their pursuit of a new manager. If and when an appointment is made, they will be the fourth person to have held that role in the space of two years.

“For a long time, we have talked about the ‘stability’ of the Reds’ club structure, and for many years that revolved around the key trio of Klopp, Michael Edwards and Mike Gordon – the manager, the sporting director and the most hands-on member of the ownership group.

“By June, only Gordon will remain, and it is fascinating that once news of Klopp’s imminent departure emerged last month, Liverpool made contact with Edwards over a potential return to Anfield. He turned it down, and I am intrigued to see what the Reds’ next move is.

“I would argue that, much like the manager situation, there is no ‘perfect’ fit for the role, with any appointment carrying a degree of risk and uncertainty. The likes of Tim Steidten (West Ham United), Markus Krosche (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ricky Massara (ex-AC Milan) and Florent Ghisolfi (OGC Nice) all have interesting profiles, but all would be working to a new brief were they to arrive at Anfield.

“And don’t forget, many of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals are busy assembling new recruitment teams. Manchester United are on a hiring spree, Chelsea too. Newcastle United will need a new director of football and Manchester City need a new chief operating officer. The market for ‘football operations’ staff has rarely been so busy, and that could well make Liverpool’s task even harder.

“I wonder whether they will eventually find themselves back at Edwards’ door, making him an offer he can’t refuse. Because if there is no such thing as a perfect fit, he might be the next best thing.”

