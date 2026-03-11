Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on the possibility of Xabi Alonso replacing Arne Slot at Liverpool, with the feelings “very positive”.

Alonso has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid at the start of this year, but reports in recent months have claimed that he could return to the Premier League before the start of next season.

Liverpool have been mooted as a possible destination after he had a spell at Anfield as a player and club chiefs targeted him to replace Jurgen Klopp before he opted to wait for the Real Madrid job to become available.

The Reds may make another attempt at appointing Alonso in the coming weeks/months as Slot is gradually losing fan support over his dull style of play and their dire decline since winning the Premier League at the end of last season.

Liverpool currently face an uphill fight to qualify for the Champions League, with a top-five finish and/or a trophy potentially required for the Dutchman to save himself.

READ: Konate awful as Liverpool set up another Anfield comeback in the Champions League



On Tuesday night, the Reds suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, so the clamour for Alonso will only grow if their results continue in this vein.

Earlier this week, a report in Spain claimed Liverpool and Alonso have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ over a three-year deal, but Romano does not believe this is the case.

In an update following the defeat against Galatasaray, Romano has confirmed that Liverpool chiefs have not “decided” whether to replace Slot, but he did also reveal that there are “very positive feelings” between the club and Alonso.

“At the moment there is nothing done, agreed or advanced between Xabi Alonso and Liverpool. I can guarantee that nothing has been decided,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ MORE: Ranking all 31(!) Premier League managers this season: Mikel Arteta off top spot



“At the end of the season Liverpool will have an internal review involving players, managers and people at the club. There will be an internal conversation to review the season.

“But at the moment nothing is decided and nothing is agreed with Xabi Alonso. There is appreciation of course, because he is a former Liverpool player and a top coach, so the feelings between Xabi Alonso and Liverpool are very positive. But nothing has been agreed as of today.”

After Tuesday night’s defeat, Slot accepted responsibility for the outcome.

“We started the game really well, even better than three months ago. We had three or four great moments, the biggest moment when Florian came across almost an open goal but he couldn’t finish that ball,” Slot said.

“We weren’t able to score and like last time, with their first attack it led to a corner and you have to give credit to the way when they get a chance they play it like it’s the last chance of their lives.

“It’s definitely something we can learn from. We sometimes get our chances and it comes across like we think we’ll get 10 more. It’s already a difficult place to come to, but when you’re 1-0 down it makes it even harder.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a frustration but it’s a situation we are facing and I’m responsible for it, and we’ve been facing it for much of the season.

“We created enough to score a goal. We scored one and it was overturned by the VAR.”

READ NEXT: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack? Alonso is odds-on

