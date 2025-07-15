Romano reveals Liverpool ‘approach’ to Newcastle for ‘record bid’ with Ekitike back-up option

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike have been linked with moves to Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have initiated talks with Newcastle over a ‘record bid’ for Alexander Isak, according to reports.

The Reds have already made three big-name signings this summer in the form of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong with goalkeepers Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman also joining.

Liverpool have thrown their weight behind the Dutchman so far this transfer window after he delivered the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

And the Reds are not done there in the transfer market with Liverpool attempting to offload Darwin Nunez in order to replace him with a new centre-forward.

Speaking towards the end of June, transfer expert Romano insisted that he didn’t have “the feeling” that Liverpool would make a serious move for Newcastle striker Isak after months of rumours.

Romano said: “Liverpool would try to go for Isak [if he became available] but at the moment I don’t have this feeling. The club too, from what I’m hearing, see it as a very, very difficult deal.

“A name I can mention for Liverpool is still Hugo Ekitike at Eintracht Frankurt. Because if Darwin Nunez leaves, let’s see what happens with Luis Diaz, but especially Darwin, and I see Darwin leaving this summer.

“Well, I think for Ekitike this could be a possibility to go to Liverpool, because there were calls from Chelsea two weeks ago. Man United, in recent days, also made contact with the agents to understand the situation. But for Liverpool, this is also a possibility.

“Liverpool also spoke to the agents. Also, Liverpool considered Ekitike an interesting opportunity. And so that’s the name I would keep in their shortlist.”

But Romano revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool have now made an ‘approach’ for the Newcastle striker with a potential ‘record bid’ in the offing.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Liverpool made club to club approach with Newcastle to discuss record bid for Alexander Isak. If Isak won’t be available, Liverpool can enter Ekitike race. Decision up to Newcastle as they never wanted to sell Isak + offer new deal.’

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein added another layer to the latest news, he wrote: ‘The Merseyside club say no formal offer has been submitted as they are well aware Newcastle’s stance has always been that Isak is not for sale. However, they have communicated their interest to do a deal in the region of £120million.’