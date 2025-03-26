Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool’s plan to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of his move to Real Madrid.

Earlier this week, it emerged that the England international has agreed to a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent in the summer, and Liverpool have faced an uphill task trying to keep him amid interest from Real Madrid.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also in the final months of their contracts, but Alexander-Arnold has attracted interest from Real Madrid and others, so he has always been the most likely of the three players to leave this summer.

A report from The Boot Room confirms Liverpool gave it their all in an attempt to keep Alexander-Arnold before he chose Real Madrid.

‘Liverpool offered to make their academy graduate the best paid English player in the entire Premier League in a bid to keep him away from Real Madrid. ‘We understand the Reds have been kept informed throughout this process, with Alexander-Arnold, who Barcelona also wanted, nor Real Madrid going behind Liverpool’s back in any sense.’

READ: Alexander-Arnold can escape Liverpool ‘buts’ with a move to his ‘spiritual home’



‘TBR Football are aware Liverpool left their record-breaking contract offer on the table in the event of the 26-year-old deciding to stay at Anfield, although that does not seem to be happening. ‘An agreement between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid is believed to be complete, with all parties simply agreeing not to go public on the matter until this summer.’

Romano is “hearing” that the Premier League leaders have already identified Conor Bradley as the “next big thing” to replace Alexander-Arnold.

“In terms of right-back, what I’m hearing is that they are very happy with Conor Bradley. They believe that Conor Bradley can be part of this future Liverpool squad. They believe he’s a huge talent,” Romano said on his Here We Go podcast.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool, Arsenal ‘on red alert’ as Alexander Isak rejects Newcastle ‘proposal’ with ‘talks paused’

👉 Liverpool ‘told’ one star’s agents would ‘seek an exit’ amid ‘unimpressed’ claim with ‘situation delicate’

👉 Liverpool tipped to ‘grab millions’ on Alexander-Arnold as Madrid ‘ready offer’ to secure early arrival

“The responsibility of being the starting right-back at Liverpool is going to be completely different, but they feel this boy has everything in place in order to become an important player for Arne Slot.

“I was there at Anfield, Liverpool-Real Madrid game in November, I think, November, December, I don’t remember. There was a tackle from Conor Bradley and the reaction from the crowd, the reaction from Anfield, I think was the perfect start of a new story.

“So that moment shows how Liverpool as a club, but also as a fan base, is ready to trust this boy, is ready to trust Conor Bradley.

“Then let’s see what they do on the market. But Conor Bradley internally is considered the next big thing at right back and they fully trust him for the future.”