A deal for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez “is going to happen” as Liverpool close in on the signing of Florian Wirtz, according to reports.

The Reds have made a quick start to the summer transfer market after Arne Slot guided Liverpool to their 20th English top-flight title in his first season at Anfield.

And now FSG are committed to helping Slot maintain his great start as Liverpool boss by backing the Dutchman in the transfer market.

The Reds have already completed the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen with the Netherlands international a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is going to be presented as a Real Madrid player on Thursday.

Frimpong’s former Leverkusen team-mate, Wirtz, will be next in the door with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano giving his ‘here we go’ confirmation to the deal worth around €150m on Tuesday.

After that, Romano has revealed that Bournemouth left-back Kerkez will arrive as he confirms that a deal for the Hungary international “is going to happen”.

Giving an update on Kerkez’s imminent signing from their Premier League rivals, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The next one that is going to happen for Liverpool is Milos Kerkez.

“So get ready Liverpool fans because maybe today they can tell you about a club-to-club first contact.

“No – Liverpool and Bournemouth have been speaking for weeks.

“Liverpool and the agent of Kerkez have been speaking for weeks. So the next one is going to be Milos Kerkez.”

As early as December last year, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock identified Kerkez as a player who could replace Andy Robertson at Anfield.

Warnock said: “I think Liverpool will be looking at a new left-back regardless because of Andy Robertson’s age.

“I thought he was superb against Girona and will no doubt want to fight for his place, but I still believe the club will try and add another player in that position. Konstantinos Tsimikas has been a good backup, but if you want to look long term then they should bring someone else in with more quality.

“I know Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth is someone that’s been looked at and I really like him. He’s an exciting player who’s performed well in this high-flying Bournemouth team.

“It depends what Arne Slot is looking for in his left-back and whether he wants someone more defensive-minded for that balance, but Kerkez is someone that knows the Premier League and has already performed at a decent level. He’s someone who should be on Liverpool’s radar.”