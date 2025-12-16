Romano reveals Liverpool ‘okay’ to Salah January transfer after desperate Carragher plea

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Liverpool will allow Mohamed Salah to leave in January if a club submits an enticing proposal.

The Reds have been having a rotten second season under Arne Slot after the Dutchman stormed to the Premier League title in his first campaign at Anfield.

Salah caused more misery earlier this month when he hit out the club and Slot after starting on the bench for three consecutive fixtures.

The Liverpool board and Slot made the joint decision to omit the Egypt international from their squad to face Inter Milan last midweek before peace talks saw Salah return to their squad for a 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

There have been rumours that Salah could look to leave Liverpool in the January transfer window but Jamie Carragher – who called the Egyptian’s comments about the club a “disgrace” – has pleaded for the 33-year-old to stay in the winter.

Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football: “I don’t see Salah playing for Liverpool next season.

“The big thing in my mind is whether we are going to see him from now until the end of the season.

“We know he is now going to AFCON and that will finish in mid-January.

“It’s obvious he’s got an issue with Arne Slot, and I want to give credit to the manager because he could have easily have said Salah is not involved against Brighton. He could have said, ‘we’ll sort it after AFCON’.

“But no, he thought it was bigger than him and it was about the team and it is more important that Salah was on the bench, and he made a contribution.

“Last week I was giving advice to Salah and his agent and I’m going to do it again because what we saw at the end of the game from Salah was a lap of appreciation. He was a bit emotional and he’s probably not sure whether that’s his last time at Anfield.

“If he’s thinking about moving on I’d urge him to think again because if he was to move on now, the talk is he’d go to the Saudi League, which is talked about over there but nowhere else, except when the transfer window is open.

“Salah is not going to move on from Liverpool and join Real Madrid or Barcelona. It’s the Saudi League.

“Liverpool in the second half of the season, they could get to an FA Cup final or a Champions League final. Could you imagine Salah in Saudi at whatever team he is playing for, watching Liverpool come out in Budapest in a Champions League final?”

And now Romano has revealed the latest on a potential move with meetings scheduled with Salah’s representative, Ramy Abbas, while the Egpytian is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many of you are asking what’s next now with Mohamed Salah. Mo is traveling for AFCON, so he will not be available for the next few weeks for Liverpool. What’s going to happen is that Mo Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas, will be in England to have conversations with Liverpool management and to discuss Mo’s situation.

“After Mo was out of the squad against Brentford, after Mo came back against Brighton, entering in the first half and delivering an assist, breaking another record and showing his quality once again, now it’s time for Mo Salah and his agent to talk to the club and to take a decision together on what’s going to happen next.

“Again guys, I maintain my information on what Liverpool believe. Liverpool say: ‘We are not in a hurry to sell Salah, to find a solution for Salah. If he wants to stay in these conditions, we are more than happy.’

“If he wants to go, Liverpool say: ‘Okay, bring a proposal to the table, show us the proposal, let us know what you have for us.’

“But at the moment, no official proposals, apart from Saudi interest, have arrived on Liverpool’s table for Salah. This is why there is going to be this meeting with his agent, to understand how to move forward in the next few weeks.”