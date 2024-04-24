Liverpool: Romano reveals ‘very positive’ talks with ‘keen’ ex-Tottenham target amid ‘important update’

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is “keen” on replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool after holding “very positive” talks over a potential move, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Klopp announced earlier this year that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Xabi Alonso emerged as the early favourite due to his links to Liverpool but the Spaniard revealed recently that he will be staying at Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen next season.

That led to Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim rising to the top of the bookmakers’ favourites for the job with a report even claiming that he had struck a ‘verbal agreement’ to join Liverpool.

However, Amorim dismissed those reports before The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Monday that a move to Liverpool was now ‘unlikely’ for the Portuguese coach.

There’s a new favourite to replace Klopp at Liverpool

And now Feyenoord boss Slot has become the ‘leading candidate’ to replace Klopp in the summer, while Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has also reportedly been interviewed.

Romano released an update on their interest in Slot on Wednesday morning with the transfer expert insisting that talks are moving in the right direction.

The Italian wrote on X: “Initial contacts between Arne Slot and Liverpool, very positive. New contact to follow soon with Slot keen on #LFC job. Understand there’s NO release clause included into his contract; Feyenoord would request compensation fee as they did with Tottenham one year ago.”

And Romano explained Liverpool’s interest in Slot in more detail in his Caught Offside column, he wrote: “An important update on the Liverpool job to start with, as Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is now a strong candidate for the job of replacing Jurgen Klopp this summer.

“He’s considered already an excellent manager with a very good style, but also with potential to make special things also at the highest level possible in the Premier League.

“Some outlets have claimed that Slot has also been on the radar of Barcelona and Bayern Munich as they could also be appointing new managers this summer, but I’m only aware of contacts with Liverpool so far. Let’s see if other clubs enter the race, but Liverpool are there for sure.

“Liverpool have made direct contact with Slot. You may remember one year ago that he was also targeted by Tottenham, but there was no agreement and so Spurs decided to go for Ange Postecoglou. Slot is now on Liverpool’s list, there have been direct contacts, and I’m told there is another meeting scheduled for further discussions. Feyenoord also want to keep him, but let’s see what happens because Liverpool are there.

Ruben Amorim to Liverpool looks ‘difficult and unlikely’

“As for Ruben Amorim, some reports recently suggested that everything was verbally agreed between the Sporting Lisbon manager and Liverpool, but I’m told that this was never the case. Amorim had talks with Liverpool, but it’s not true that he ever had an agreement with Liverpool, and now that particular deal looks difficult and unlikely because the situation has been total stand-by for about a week. There have been no fresh contacts.

“However, Amorim was in London this week with his agent for a meeting with West Ham. Despite these conversations, my understanding for now is that Amorim to West Ham will not happen – there is no agreement and it looks really unlikely. Amorim is keeping all his options open, so he remains one to watch with other jobs because he’s still available and open to possibilities, even though Sporting obviously hope to keep him at the club.”