Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on head coach Arne Slot’s situation at Liverpool after they were beaten 4-1 by PSV Eindhoven.

Slot is under huge pressure as the Premier League holders have lost nine of their last 12 matches in all competitions.

This shambolic decline has seen Liverpool slip into the bottom half of the Premier League table, while they have also exited the Carabao Cup and fallen in the Champions League standings.

The Reds were comfortably the best team in the Premier League last season, but they arguably made too many changes in the summer as part of a £400m+ squad overhaul.

It remains to be seen whether this will eventually be successful, as most of their signings have struggled, while their other key players have suffered significant declines.

Slot is currently the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, so he will be desperate for his side to bounce back against West Ham this weekend. Ahead of this match, he has in bullishly insisted that they will “fight on”.

“We’ve had the same conversations as we’ve had since I’m here,” Slot said on Thursday.

“Not sure if I said it last night, but we fight on. We try to improve, that’s what we all try, but the conversations have been the same as they’ve been for the past one and a half years.”

Romano, meanwhile, has insisted that Slot is still being backed by Liverpool and explained why his press conference was held on Thursday instead of Friday.

“What’s the situation with Arne Slot? I am receiving many questions about that to understand what’s the case with the Dutch manager, who is experiencing a complicated and very difficult moment at Liverpool,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“The message coming from the club is still a positive message of support for Arne Slot. He [had his press conference] today on a Thursday. That’s very unusual.

“This usually happens on Friday. On Friday, you have the press conference where the manager is presenting the game. This is what always happens in the Premier League.

“But Liverpool decided to go for a free day for the manager, free day for the staff, free day for the players to try to disconnect a bit on Friday.”

He added: “The message is quite clear. There is no plan to change the manager immediately.

“The message is there is no plan to fire the manager now, so he will still have the opportunity to change the situation. Obviously, this can’t be forever. The results must change as soon as possible in order to avoid surprises.

“So, Liverpool cannot support forever. But at the same time, Liverpool are still backing and supporting the manager.”