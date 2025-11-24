Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the “situation” at Liverpool following their disappointing 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool suffered another loss as they were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Sean Dyche’s side at Anfield. This was their eighth defeat in their last eleven matches in all competitions.

The Reds have generally performed better at home than away during this embarrassing run of form, but this was not the case against Forest as they slumped deeper into a crisis.

Head coach Arne Slot guided Liverpool to their 20th Premier League title in his debut season at Anfield, but their results and performances have fallen off a cliff this season.

Liverpool have already conceded the Premier League title as they are eleven points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal after 12 matches, with Slot’s side sitting in the bottom half of the table.

READ: Arne Slot is ‘utter fraud’ but where are Liverpool geniuses Edwards and Hughes?



Therefore, Slot is currently positioned as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, but Romano has claimed that he can still “feel the backing” from club chiefs.

“This season has been really poor for Liverpool so far. Terrible start. 11th is their position in the Premier League table and they have already lost six games,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“What happens with Arne Slot? Guys, at the moment I don’t have any sort of information on Liverpool owners deciding to take a decision immediately. So Liverpool are not thinking about changing the manager now.

“The owners want to see different kinds of results and they expect much more from Slot and from this team. So, for sure Liverpool want to see something different from the manager and from the players because this is not only Slot. The players also have to take responsibility.

“It’s complicated now but at the same time Slot can feel the backing and the support from the club.

“Liverpool are not in talks with any other manager or considering the possibility of firing the coach. That’s the situation as of today.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool have ‘ruined’ their ‘no c****’ policy’ on Isak – they should ‘sell him for half the money right now’

👉 Abject Liverpool put Arne Slot in very real firing line after Forest thrashing

👉 Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack?



Before Romano’s update, a respected account on X with over 680k followers and a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claimed Slot has until the New Year to save himself.

They said on X: The information below has come from a trusted source within Liverpool. Arne Slot has till New Years

‘Currently, he’s got the full backing of the club owners, which is pretty significant. The owners are standing by him and are willing to give him until the new year to turn things around.

‘They genuinely believe he’s a top manager, and with the right structure and support now in place, they think he can navigate through this rough patch.’