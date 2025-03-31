Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract this summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk ahead of the expiry of their contracts.

Liverpool have surpassed expectations this season as they are on track to win the Premier League title. They are 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with nine games remaining.

Despite this, there could be a huge squad overhaul at Liverpool. This season could be the end of an era for this squad, with several linked with exits and upgrades required in various positions.

The futures of Salah and Van Dijk remain in doubt as the key duo could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold in leaving on a free transfer this summer after it emerged that the right-back has ‘agreed’ on a move to Real Madrid.

Amid Real Madrid’s interest and Alexander-Arnold’s age, Salah and Van Dijk have always been more likely to commit to Liverpool than the England international.

In a potential boost for Liverpool, Romano insists Alexander-Arnold’s decision “won’t impact” Salah and Van Dijk.

“No, Trent’s decision won’t impact Salah and Van Dijk’s vision,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“They are conducting their own negotiations and it doesn’t get affected by Trent or any other player.”

Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy is of the same viewpoint. She said: “Alexander-Arnold’s situation will have no bearing on what happens with Salah and Van Dijk as all contract offers have been drafted on individual merit, data and circumstances.

“The optimism is still strong that the pair will remain.”

Ex-Liverpool star Danny Murphy reckons Salah and Van Dijk are “more irreplaceable” than Alexander-Arnold and has named potential targets to step in for the forward.

“With the situation of Trent moving on, I don’t believe that this will have any bearing on the decision making of Virgil or Mo when it comes to their own situations,” Muphy said.

“They’re senior players who have their own desires and ideas, I can’t see any of the players being influenced by the decisions of the other players who are out of contract.

“That said, the pair of them are more irreplaceable than Trent in what they provide for the team. In Salah’s case, there’s no one with his output in world football.

“You’d have to fill that void with two players unless a proper world-beater became available on the market – I’m a big fan of Rodrygo from Real Madrid but that looks unlikely to me.

“I also like Jarrod Bowen; he’s someone who could score lots of goals for Liverpool as he does for West Ham. He’s underrated in my eyes, and he knows the Premier League.

“I’m not sure what the price tag would be there, but he can’t replace Salah alone. You’d need younger talent alongside that, I like Tyler Dibling from Southampton. He looks like he could be a superstar in the future, he’s great with the ball, strong physically and has an eye for a goal.”