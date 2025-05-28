Romano reveals shock Liverpool exit now ‘advanced’ as Reds ‘look at replacements’ with deal ‘likely’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have ‘given permission’ for a key man to leave Merseyside this summer.

The Reds won the Premier League title at a canter at the end of April with Arne Slot’s side finishing ten points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

That has allowed Liverpool to begin their summer recruitment drive with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong set to sign soon.

The Netherlands international completed his medical last week ahead of a move and Frimpong will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will move to Real Madrid at the end of his contract.

Frimpong’s Leverkusen team-mate, Florian Wirtz, looks set to be the next player in the door with Liverpool making their first official offer for the Germany international on Monday.

Romano revealed that their offer is ‘in excess of €100m package with add-ons’ as the Reds look to get a deal done quickly with Wirtz telling Leverkusen ‘that he only wants Liverpool’.

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez looks likely to be their third signing of the summer after Frimpong and Wirtz with Romano confirming that the Reds have ‘agreed personal terms’.

But Liverpool have received their first bit of bad news ahead of the summer with transfer expert Romano revealing that John Heitinga – who played for rivals Everton – could be set to leave Anfield.

Heitinga played for Ajax, while also taking on a number of coaching roles at the club during his retirement from playing, and could now rejoin the Dutch side as head coach after Liverpool gave him permission to talk to the Eredivisie outfit.

Romano wrote on X: “Liverpool gives permission to John Heitinga for talks with Ajax as negotiations to become the new head coach are advanced.

“Liverpool have begun the process of looking at replacements if the Heitinga deal goes through, as looks likely.”

Slot, who won the Premier League title in his first season after succeeding legendary manager Jurgen Klopp, has previously praised Heitinga’s abilities as a coach.

The Liverpool boss went as far as criticising Ajax for not realising Heitinga’s abilities when they allowed him to join West Ham as first-team coach in 2023 before he eventually rocked up at Anfield in July 2024.

Slot told AD: “Sven Mislintat (Ajax technical director) did not choose Heitinga as head coach at the time and he left Ajax for that reason.

“Liverpool are now profiting from that. Apparently, they did not realise in Amsterdam that they had an excellent coach in-house.”