Ruben Amorim was linked with Liverpool before they opted for Arne Slot.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ruben Amorim was ‘never’ the ‘chosen’ one to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool before they opted for Arne Slot.

Klopp announced in January that this season would be his last as Liverpool’s manager. Their board were aware of his decision a couple of months before this so they had plenty of time to search for his successor.

Xabi Alonso was initially the overwhelming favourite to replace Klopp but he has opted to stick with Bayer Leverkusen for one more season.

Amorim subsequently emerged as a standout candidate but Liverpool picked Slot as their preferred candidate before the Sporting Lisbon boss made the foolish decision to have a meeting with West Ham United.

Slot has done a superb job with Feyenoord. They won the Eredivisie title last season and they have lifted the KNVB Cup this term.

Last week, Romano revealed that Liverpool are appointing Slot because they are “convinced he can bring quality football, he can improve young talents and continue Klopp’s legacy at the club.”

Amorim was ‘never the chosen one’

Romano provided a further update on Tuesday morning and explained why it’s ‘Slot over Amorim’.

“With Slot, the latest is that Liverpool and Feyenoord have signed all documents for the Dutch manager’s imminent move to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield,” Romano revealed in his Daily Briefing column.

“It will still take some time for the official club statement, planned between clubs for this week, but the deal is all done and sealed.

“At one point, it looked like Ruben Amorim was the frontrunner for the Liverpool job, but it was never a done deal, never something agreed. Liverpool spoke to Amorim’s camp, they had contact as Liverpool were informed of release clauses and details of his contract at Sporting, but he was just one of the candidates, never a done deal, never a verbal agreement, never the chosen one. It was a conversation and there was interest, that’s it.

“Still, Amorim would love to work in the Premier League. He’s still hoping for that solution, I’m told. Amorim will decide his future in the next weeks but he’s surely hoping for a job in the Premier League, despite Liverpool and West Ham talks collapsing.”

It has been suggested that Salah could leave Liverpool this summer amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

His current contract will expire in 2025 but it has emerged this week that Salah is expected to remain at Liverpool heading into next season. Romano has indicated that they are keen to “continue with him under Slot”.

“I’m told there will be talks closer to the end of the season between Salah and Liverpool to discuss that,” Romano added.

“Liverpool want to keep Salah and continue with him also under Arne Slot, that’s why we have strong rumours; it’s clear that they want to continue, Michael Edwards is big fan of the player.