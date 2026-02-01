Romano reveals Liverpool are ‘in talks’ to sign a Premier League defender before the deadline

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are looking to sign Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida before the deadline.

The Reds have been having a poor season in the Premier League but a 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday boosted their chances of Champions League qualification.

Liverpool moved up into fifth place above arch-rivals Manchester United, who could go back above the Reds if they beat Fulham on Sunday.

The Reds are struggling for numbers in defence with Ryan Gravenberch having to cover at centre-back in their midweek Champions League clash against Qarabag.

Ibrahima Konate returned to the staring XI alongside Virgil van Dijk against Newcastle but midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai had to fill in at right-back.

Conor Bradley is likely to be out for the season after picking up a serious injury earlier this month, while Jeremie Frimpong is likely to be out for a few weeks.

That led to expectations that Liverpool would enter the transfer market before the deadline with Slot hinting at potential moves before the Newcastle win.

Slot told reporters: “I think we are trying to strengthen the squad and not trying to weaken it.

“But yeah, 48 hours to go. Let’s see where the window ends up.”

And now Romano has revealed that Liverpool are now ‘in talks’ to sign Netherlands international Geertruida from Sunderland before the window shuts on Monday.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool, in talks to sign Lutsharel Geertruida as new defender. Initial contacts took place with Sunderland as Arne Slot knows him well since Feyenoord times. #LFC in club to club negotiations.’

Geertruida, who can play anywhere across the backline and in defensive midfield, has made 17 Premier League appearances this season for the Black Cats and has 19 caps for the Netherlands to his name.

After scoring ten goals in two matches against Qarabag and Newcastle, Slot is hoping they can look forward now after a poor season to date.

When asked if two wins in a row is the perfect base the build from, Slot replied: “Yeah, of course. We are in an industry where it’s all about results and I’ve asked after the Bournemouth game – asked to the players but told you as well – that we have to improve in both boxes because in between we do so many things at such a high level.

“In the last two games, scoring 10 and only conceding one, I think I can safely say that that has been a big improvement. So yeah, pleased and happy that we have these two results. But because of the many points we’ve dropped, we are also aware that this is certainly not enough.”