Liverpool: Romano reveals ‘summer move possible’ for Frenchman as Hughes eyes £39m star to ‘fill Salah void’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists a summer move to Premier League side Liverpool is “possible” for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

The Reds have appointed a new sporting director in the form of Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes after Michael Edwards returned to the club in a different role.

Romano: Thuram to Liverpool is ‘one to watch’

There are expected to be a number of changes at Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp announcing earlier this year that he will be leaving the Reds in the summer to take a break from football.

And there expected to be changes in playing personnel too with rumours that a number of players could look to follow Klopp out the door in the summer.

Thuram has been consistently linked with a move to the Premier League over the last year or so, and now Romano insists that a transfer to Liverpool could be on the cards this summer.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Khephren Thuram could be one to watch this summer after also being linked with Liverpool and other top clubs almost a year ago. There’s also been another key development in the Nice midfielder’s future as he’s changed agents.

“Now there’s new agent in charge, Sport Cover; so let’s see how they will handle this matter. Liverpool were informed about conditions of the deal last summer but he was never on top of their list.

“Still, I think this summer a move is possible with Italian and English clubs interested, with new agent we have to see who’s going to move now, but there hasn’t been anything concrete in terms of contacts or proposals happening yet.

“Staying with Liverpool, some fans may have raised an eyebrow after comments from Luis Diaz’s father hinting that he and his son would like to see him play for a top Spanish club, but I’d not look at Luis’s father words like something negative.

“He was just replying to questions about Spanish clubs wanting his son in the past, and he was keeping options open for the future, it’s something normal, but Diaz is happy at Liverpool, super committed and he’s showing that in every single game. I don’t see any big chaos into those words, honestly.”

Federico Chiesa to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah is one player who could leave in the summer transfer window with interest from Saudi Arabia set to be high again at the end of the season.

And Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Liverpool have ‘submitted an offer for’ Juventus winger Federico Chiesa ‘valued between €40m and €45m (£34.5m-£39m)’ with the Italy international having all the ‘physical and technical qualities to fill that void [Salah] at Anfield’.

New sporting director Hughes ‘wants’ Chiesa with Liverpool keen ‘to strengthen its offense for next season’ with ‘the possible transfer’ of Chiesa on the cards.