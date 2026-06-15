Fabrizio Romano has revealed a significant update on Darwin Nunez after it was claimed that “everything is done” for his Liverpool return.

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica for around £64m ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. He secured this move after scoring 34 goals in 41 appearances in the previous season.

The 26-year-old joined Liverpool with a lot of fanfare, but he failed to live up to expectations in a mixed spell at Anfield.

The forward shone in flashes for Liverpool, but he was generally erratic in front of goal and only scored 40 goals in his 143 appearances for the Premier League giants.

During last summer’s transfer window, Nunez left Liverpool to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for around £46m.

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Nunez has nine goals in his 24 appearances for Al-Hilal, but his relationship with the Middle East club has turned sour in recent months.

He has dropped in the pecking order following the arrival of Karim Benzema and was left out of Al-Hilal’s AFC Champions League squad.

Recent reports have claimed that he and Al-Hilal have agreed that he can leave on a free transfer this summer, and he has been heavily linked with a shock return to Liverpool.

The Reds, who will be without Hugo Ekitike for a large portion of the 2026/27 campaign with an Achilles injury, could add a new striker to their squad this summer, and a report on Monday afternoon claimed he is ‘returning’ to Anfield this summer.

“Everything is done for Darwin to come back…”

Uruguayan journalist Juan Pablo Romero has claimed that Nunez’s return to Liverpool is now complete.

“Darwin Núñez is going to play for Liverpool,” Romero said on Carpe Deportiva.

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“Information won’t be confirmed during the World Cup or in the next days, but everything is DONE for Darwin to come back to @LFC and play for them next season.”

However, Romano has now clarified this situation, having stated that Nunez’s representatives have played down talk over a retun to Liverpool.

Romano said on X: “Sources close to the striker play down reports about Darwin Nunez return to Liverpool this summer.”

Romano doubled down on his YouTube channel, confirming that “nothing is ongoing” between Liverpool and Nunez.

“My information is that those close to Darwin and those close to Darwin’s camp deny this information,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“They say it’s not true, that there’s nothing ongoing with Nunez and Liverpool.”

Romano also stated that the ‘expectation’ with Nunez is that he joins a new club in this summer’s window, though there is ‘nothing advanced’ with Liverpool at the moment.