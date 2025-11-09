Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed his verdict on reports linking Premier League giants Liverpool with AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League at the start of this campaign, grabbing six goals and three assists in his ten appearances for high-fliers Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old has taken his game to another level this season, with his performances sparking interest from several Premier League sides.

Manchester United and Liverpool are among those linked with Semenyo, who has been mooted as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise has also been mentioned as a contender to replace Salah, who has been criticised at times this season as his performances have declined since signing a new two-year contract extension.

READ: Premier League records which could be broken as Arsenal hunt ‘sh*t on a stick’ Chelsea and Liverpool

However, Semenyo currently appears to be their preferred target and it has been reported this week that they have ‘presented an offer’ worth £65m for the Bournemouth star, who has a release clause in his current contract.

The value of Semenyo’s contract is unclear, though Romano has poured cold water on reports suggesting Semenyo could join Liverpool in January.

“I don’t think it is going to be a mid-season departure, I don’t think it is going to be with Liverpool,” Romano said on GiveMeSport’s Market Madness podcast.

“I think Liverpool is going to be very quiet in the January window. In the summer, it can be different.

“I still want to respect Bournemouth, let them enjoy the player. It is still November and they are not planning for him to leave in January.

“There is a lot of interest in the player and there is a release clause, so it is a super interesting situation but I think it is for the summer window. For January, it is very unlikely.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool make ‘offers’ worth £158m for two players as Slot wants player back at Anfield

👉 Should we believe report about latest Liverpool raid of Newcastle? Honestly…maybe

👉 Sandro Tonali sympathy for Isak in Newcastle future admission opens door to glorious Liverpool transfer



Former Premier League star Chris Waddle has explained why he thinks Semenup has been the “best winger” in the division this term.

“Antoine Semenyo, the winger at Bournemouth, is definitely the best right now,” Waddle said.

“I like Doku at Manchester City, but he doesn’t play enough. He gets taken off as a sub too often by Pep Guardiola too often.

“Semenyo is good at scoring goals, he’s positive, and he gets good goals. When he gets the ball he drives at players, and I think Bournemouth will struggle to hold onto him when the season ends.

“He’s really talented, and the best winger in the country right now.”