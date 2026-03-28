Romano reveals possibility of Liverpool star Salah joining Messi at Inter Miami

Fabrizio Romano insists that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has “no agreement with anyone” after claims he could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

The Reds announced earlier this week that the Egypt international will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after spending nine years at Anfield.

Salah wanted to announce his departure as early as possible to allow him to say a proper goodbye to Liverpool fans ahead of a new challenge in the summer.

After the news broke, the Egyptian’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, insisted that he doesn’t yet know where Salah will end up next term and that means no-one else does either.

Salah’s agent wrote on X: “We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. This also means that no one else knows.”

There have been rumours in recent days that Inter Miami owner David Beckham could launch a move to sign Salah ahead of the summer.

READ: The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Salah and the 19 other greatest Prem goalscorers

But transfer expert Romano has now dismissed claims that Inter Miami are in negotiations with Salah, while the Saudi Pro League “still dream of him”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Speaking of Inter Miami, there’s been a lot of noise in England about Mohamed Salah possibly joining Leo Messi there.

“Especially after Inter Miami’s big announcement – the new Leo Messi Stand at their stadium, which is unbelievable. Imagine Messi playing in a ground with a stand named after him!

“But guys, let me clarify this very clearly: Inter Miami are not in negotiations to sign Mo Salah.

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“Despite reports, despite rumours everywhere, it’s not true. Salah has not opened talks with Inter Miami.

“What’s true is that Salah will leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season – technically his contract runs until 2027, but Liverpool will let him go for zero fee, as part of the mutual decision to part ways.

“So now Salah’s camp is free to speak to any club. Expect many stories – but as of today, no agreement with anyone.

“The Saudi Pro League, of course, still dream of him. They’ve been trying for two years, and this time they finally have a real shot. So keep an eye on this – big moves will come, but not from Inter Miami yet.”

Despite his downturn in form this season, Liverpool reportedly have no regrets handing Salah a new contract until 2027.

When put to the Sky Sports News transfer desk if Liverpool had regrets over a new deal, they wrote: ‘No. Clearly, this season hasn’t been Salah’s most effective and his impact on the team has not been at the level it was in previous years.

‘Liverpool signed Salah to a two-year contract in the summer of 2025 on very lucrative terms. Salah became the highest-paid player in Liverpool’s history and he warranted that because of his performances last season.

‘Today, a lot of people would say it was a bad move signing Salah on a new contract. But if you spoke to any group of football fans last summer and said: What should Liverpool do with Mo Salah? After the season he had, 99.9 per cent of people would say: you have to keep him.

‘With hindsight, Liverpool were actually in a lose-lose situation. If they’d not signed him to a new deal, people would have said: Why are you letting this player go?

‘And if Liverpool do sign him and he doesn’t have an effective season – which looks like the case now – people would say: Why did you sign him?

‘Liverpool did what they believed to be the right thing.’