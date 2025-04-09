Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as they near the end of their contracts.

Liverpool are enjoying a great season as they are well-placed to win the Premier League, sitting eleven points clear of second-placed Arsenal with seven games remaining.

Despite this, the future of several key stars are in doubt with Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold among the world’s most valuable footballers who could become free agents this summer.

Alexander-Arnold has always been the most likely to leave amid interest from Real Madrid and it’s been reported that he has an ‘agreement’ with the Spanish giants.

It remains to be seen whether Salah and Van Dijk will stay as they have been attracting interest from European and Saudi Pro League sides, but respected journalist David Ornstein said on Monday that it’s a matter of “when rather than if” they pen new deals.

“The talks, the negotiations have been positive and cordial,” Ornstein said on NBC Sports.

“It’s the same situation with Mohamed Salah. Liverpool have been confident throughout that they will retain his services.

“Like I said with Van Dijk, it’s more a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ that is going to happen now, and that will be really good news for them.”

Now, Romano claims Liverpool are still “confident” of keeping Salah and Van Dijk beyond the end of this season.

“Liverpool maintain their confidence that both Salah and Van Dijk will stay and sign new deals,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“The club absolutely want to get it done ASAP, as Trent is getting closer and closer to Real Madrid.”

Earlier this month, former Premier League winger Shaun Wright-Phillips picked out which Liverpool star would be the toughest to replace.

“You can’t replace them Trent and Mo. They’re irreplaceable players. You’re never going to replace what Salah does, especially not now, because Salah’s aged like fine wine. He just keeps getting better and better and better,” Wright-Phillips said.

“And Trent – I can’t name any right-back over my football career that does what Trent can do. Fair enough, his defending can be a problem.

“When they had Henderson and Fabinho in there, if Trent was out of place, they just slotted into that position, giving him time to get back. So, they did find a way around it. I think that the biggest miss for me, out of those two, would be Salah.

“I think that’s only because we’ve been lucky enough to see Connor Bradley play already. He might not give you the Trent assist, but he makes the right choices in that final third and he defends really, really well. They can patch that; they can cover that situation.

“Salah is the bigger one because there’s been times I’ve watched Liverpool this year, and they haven’t looked great and the team’s been on top, and Salah either finds a crazy pass or he scores himself. Match winners like that you don’t find often.”