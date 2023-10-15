‘Very concrete’ – Romano warns Liverpool that clubs will ‘try again for sure’ for key star

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Liverpool will receive more offers for Mohamed Salah in 2024 after strong speculation in the summer window.

The Reds warded off interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in the last transfer window with the Merseysiders turning down a bid of £150m.

It was made clear that the Saudi Pro League side were even willing to go higher to land Salah but Liverpool made their ‘not for sale’ stance extremely clear to Al-Ittihad.

But the rumours have not gone away, especially with Salah’s brilliant start to the new campaign, with the Egypt international contributing six goals and four assists in 10 matches in all competitions.

And Romano has warned Liverpool that Al-Ittihad are “going to try again for sure in 2024” for Salah with the Saudi club willing to pay “an important salary”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many of you keep asking me on the future of Mohamed Salah. He’s doing very well for Liverpool this season, but we know very well that we spent the summer, especially the final part of the summer, August, with lot of stories about Saudi possibilities for Mo Salah.

“That was very concrete – there was a bid on the table, as we know very well, for Salah – more than £100m. Liverpool said no, they were very strong in their position.

“Also in September when European market closed but the Saudi Market was still open they tried and tried to push for Salah to join Saudi, but in that case for Liverpool was absolutely impossible to accept. What we can mention today is that first of all we have to respect Liverpool in this story and Liverpool were not so respected in the media I think.

“In August many people were guaranteeing that Salah will go to Saudi, and for Liverpool it will be impossible to reject, but they’ve been really strong on their position and now Liverpool want respect in terms of leaving the player alone with all the stories.

“Mo Salah has to focus on Liverpool, in what is an important season for Liverpool, especially in the Premier League, of course, and they don’t want any distraction, so they are playing down all the rumours because they feel that Mo has to focus on Liverpool as he’s doing as a top professional so at Liverpool they are very quiet on that situation.

“However, the reality behind the scenes is that the interest from Saudi remains – that from Saudi in 2024 they want to try again for Mo Salah. Michael Emenalo said in public that Salah is one of his favourites, so they will try again for sure, but Liverpool don’t want any kind of distraction now, don’t want too many rumours because they are not even negotiating now.

“There is nothing concrete, and the only focus has to be on Liverpool – the club want to be respected as they’re paying an important salary and Mo Salah has always been super professional.

“So the interest is there, they’re going to try again for sure in 2024, but Liverpool’s position remain clear as of now.”