Liverpool have submitted a ‘new bid’ for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike but have also been given hope of signing Alexander Isak thanks to the striker’s contract standoff with Newcastle.

The Reds were pushed into a move for Ekitike after Newcastle had a €70m [£61m] rejected for the 23-year-old striker, and after having their own bid of €80m [£69m] knocked back by the Bundesliga side, have now made a new offer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Liverpool are closing in on Hugo Ekitike deal with Eintracht Frankfurt as new bid has been submitted. Package worth up to €90m with add-ons also part of the proposal, being structured between the two clubs. Ekitkke has full agreement with #LFC on a six year contract.’

The transfer expert later claimed a deal could be ‘sealed’ on Sunday for Ekitike, who only has eyes for Liverpool and has agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions.

He added: ‘Liverpool and Eintracht are expected to be in contact today to seal add-ons structure for Hugo Ekitike deal. The player has been clear with Eintracht: he wants Liverpool as absolute priority, six year deal ready.’

Newcastle may have been strangely boosted by Liverpool closing in on Ekitike despite their own interest amid an assumption the Reds would then not move for their supposed dream No.9 Alexander Isak, but the Sweden international’s absence from the Magpies’ 4-0 friendly defeat to Celtic on Saturday raised eyebrows.

On the subject of Isak’s absence, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe explained: “It was my decision. I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him. The last thing he wanted is to be sat in the stand watching, that wasn’t fair to him.”

When asked if he could assure fans that Isak would remain at the club, Howe stated: “It is difficult for me to sit here and give 100% clarity on any player. I’d never sit here and do that.

“It is football and you never know what can happen. All I can say is that Alex is happy at Newcastle, he loves the players and staff, the team.

“I have never had any issue with him other than seeing him express his talent and express himself. Certainly I am confident that he is going to be here at the start of the season.”

A report on Friday claimed Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal were ‘considering a massive offer’ for Isak, with a separate publication even claiming that the 25-year-old has given the ‘green light’ to the transfer.

And now The Athletic, despite again confirming that Newcastle’s ‘general position in Isak is that he is not for sale regardless of whether the Merseyside club still pursue the Sweden international if they conclude a deal for Ekitike’, claim there may be a problem with his proposed contract extension.

It’s claimed that ‘Isak’s representatives have been keen to increase his wages’ but while Newcastle have promised to ‘open extension talks’ with his camp this summer ‘it does not appear any material progress has been made’.

The report adds: