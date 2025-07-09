Romano sends Liverpool warning over top striker target in ‘open’ race amid with Nunez ‘timing’ crucial

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued a warning to Liverpool over a potential deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The Reds board have backed Arne Slot in the summer transfer market after the Dutchman delivered Premier League title glory in his first season at the club.

Liverpool have already secured three big signings in the form of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, while goalkeepers Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman have also joined.

And the Reds have turned their attention to offloading some of their squad players with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah and Nat Phillips already departing.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have been heavily linked with moves elsewhere, although Liverpool are reportedly keen to hold onto the former.

Nunez, on the other hand, is up for sale with Serie A side Napoli showing the most interest as the Reds look to recoup some of the £85m they paid for the Uruguay international.

In a video last week, Romano revealed that Ekitike is looking likely to be Nunez’s replacement out of all the strikers currently linked with a move to Liverpool.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Romano said: “Liverpool are working on this deal. Liverpool are discussing the possibility of adding Hugo Ekitike to their squad. The idea of Liverpool is to have one more striker, and they are waiting to understand what happens with Darwin Nunez, with conversations ongoing with Napoli.”

Romano added: “Liverpool can add a new striker. They are waiting to find a solution for Darwin, so Hugo Ekitike remains a name on the list for Liverpool. Of course, this is not a deal happening today or tomorrow, so we need to be patient, but Ekitike is one of the names on the list for Liverpool.”

But giving a fresh update, Romano claimed: “His future remains open, but from what I am hearing the Premier League still remains the most likely destination for a striker who did fantastically last season.

“And I would maintain Liverpool as one of the options, because they have always had a strong interest in his signing. Let’s see what happens now with the timings, because Nunez’s exit will be important to understand how Liverpool move forward with Ekitike and more options up front.”

But Romano sent a warning to Liverpool, he continued: “There is still interest from more English clubs and I am told the race remains quite open. But the story is not yet done and I am sure we will be back in the next weeks to discuss Ekitike and a move to the Premier League.”

