Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are ‘advancing’ to strike an ‘agreement’ for their second summer signing.

Liverpool are not messing around as they look to complete deals for their leading transfer targets ahead of the summer window.

The Reds have surpassed expectations under Arne Slot during his debut season as they have won their 20th Premier League title, but they are not standing still as they attempt to cement themselves as the best team in England.

Ahead of Liverpool’s game on Monday night against Brighton, Slot dropped a hint at his side’s upcoming transfer activity.

“I think we can find one or two extra weapons this team doesn’t have,” Slot admitted.

“Maybe, maybe, by using the transfer market. That is what we are trying to achieve. That will make us only stronger

“That is what we need because we saw [Manchester] City spending £200m in the [January] transfer window. All of them will. Apart from the transfer window, we can also improve certain aspects ourselves.”

Liverpool are currently focusing on defensive reinforcements, with Jeremie Frimpong identified as their chosen replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Dutchman is one of the most exciting wing-backs in Europe and is available for an affordable fee with his £29m release clause.

Over the weekend, Romano revealed Frimpong is completing his medical ahead of a move to Liverpool.

Now, Liverpool are turning their attention to a new left-back, with it widely reported that Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is their top target.

Kerkez has enjoyed a breakout season for Bournemouth in 2024/25 and he’s also been linked with Man City, but Liverpoool appear to be leading the race to sign the talented left-back.

Romano confirms Liverpool have ‘contacted’ Bournemouth over signing Kerkez and working towards securing an agreement on personal terms.

The reporter tweeted: “Understand Liverpool have contacted Bournemouth for Milos Kerkez deal with talks now advancing!

“Liverpool are also completing the agreement on personal terms with Kerkez, keen on the move. Negotiations underway between clubs on transfer fee.”

Romano also provided more details on Frimpong’s move via his Daily Briefing column on Monday morning, claiming he is ‘all set’ for a move to Anfield.

He claims Frimpong has ‘completed the first part of his medical’, with the ‘next step’ being to sign a ‘contract until 2030’.

Liverpool are also due to find out whether their move for Man City and Bayern Munich target Florian Wirtz has been successful, with the Germany international told he needs to make a decision this week with his price tag set.